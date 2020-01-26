The woman’s husband and son arrived at the police station on Thursday to present a report against the young man who had also arrived there at the same time with his family.

A 22-year-old man has been booked at the Etmaduddaula police station in the city of Taj Mahal for “disturbing the peace in the area” after he refused to end his love affair with a 60-year-old woman.

The woman’s husband and son arrived at the police station on Thursday to present a report against the young man who had also arrived there at the same time with his family.

Soon, a dispute broke out at the police station between the two families, even when the woman and the young man announced that they wanted to get married.

The woman is the mother of seven children, in addition to being a grandmother of seven others, and lives in the town of Prakash Nagar in the city.

The family members of both the young woman and the older woman tried to intervene and convince the lovers to cancel their relationship, but the two stood firm.

When the lovers did not yield, the police registered an FIR against the 22-year-old man for disturbing the peace in the area.

