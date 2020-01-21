22 World Cup qualifiers: Nigeria's opponents revealed [See full draw]

Nigeria was drawn alongside Cape Verde, the Central African Republic and Liberia in Group C of the second round of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers for Africa.

The draw took place Tuesday at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Cairo, Egypt, where the remaining forty nations were divided into ten groups of four teams each.

The leading teams will advance to the third and final round and 5 will represent Africa at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Here are the full qualifications for the second round of the World Cup for Africa:

Group A: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Djibouti

Group B: Tunisia, Zambia, Mauritania, Equatorial Guinea

Group C: Nigeria, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Liberia

Group D: Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Mozambique, Malawi

Group E: Mali, Uganda, Kenya, Rwanda

Group F: Egypt, Gabon, Libya, Angola

Group G: Ghana, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Ethiopia

Group H: Senegal, Congo, Namibia, Togo