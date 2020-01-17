(Chelsea Messy Apron)

If you’re wondering what to do for lunch or dinner or an afternoon pick-me-up, look for good old gnocchi! Gnocchi (singular gnoccho) are basically dumplings that can be made from flour, potato, semolina, ricotta, egg, cheese or a combination of these ingredients. Gnocchi are usually eaten as a noodle substitute and are basically little pillows of the sky that you can cover with any kind of sauce you like.

While gnocchi are always popular in Italian restaurants, they can be made at home with a few common ingredients, although the process can be a bit tedious and time consuming just for your information. Preparing gnocchi requires patience and perseverance. The best potato gnocchi can be light and tender, but if made incorrectly, they can be dense, rubbery, and / or moist. If you want to avoid the hassle, you can also use shop-bought gnocchi for one of these recipes, like crispy gnocchi with basil pesto or mushroom marsala gnocchi.

A plate of this light potato gnocchi, poured over with a thick sauce, is an ideal feel-good dish. Browse through these 21 best gnocchi recipes and try them all!

