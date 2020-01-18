2023: the APC group from the South-East goes after the Tinubu coordinator

Southeast Integrity Group presenter and head of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Dr. Chinedu Ogbuagu dismissed as “ridiculous and absurd” an allegation reported by the TNN national coordinator (Tinubu-Not-Negotiable 2023) Muri Okunola who APC will lose if the Igbos get the presidential ticket 2023.

Ogbuagu, who spoke to journalists on Saturday, said the statement was not in keeping with the group’s belief in national unity.

Mutiu Okunola said that “the only reason Nigeria is still together is the rotation of power. The rotation of power is sacrosanct for the unity of Nigeria. “

However, Dr. Ogbuagu wondered, “Has anyone considered that the power should turn to Tinubu?” The power rotation is supposed to be between north and south. Granted Tinubu is from the South to which power, having resided in the North from 2015 to 2023, must turn.

“But isn’t Tinubu from the same southern geopolitical area that produced the president (Obasanjo) from 1999 to 2007 and the vice president (Osinbajo) from 2015 to 2023.”

He recalled that each time the South produced the President, they did so with massive support from the South East, despite the fact that it was the only area that had neither produced the President nor the Vice- President.

Ogbuagu, while attributing Okunola’s position to “greed and insensitivity”, said: “every selfless and patriotic Nigerian knows that presidential power must not only turn south in 2023, but must also be zoned in the south-eastern geopolitical zone which has not produced a president, not even a vice-president since 1999.

“As APC members, we at the Southeast Intergrity Group obviously want a member of APC Southeast to become this president.”

Dr. Ogbuagu dismissed as “selfish and skewed political and electoral calculations” from groups like TNN 2023 and claimed that, on the contrary, “voters in the Southeast remain the largest, although the latent voting block is spreading in all the states of the federation ”.

He estimated that this latency will be materialized with a presidential candidate from the Southeast.

“Without President Buhari’s bank of 12 million votes as a starting point, our dear APC party will have to find and mobilize the millions of latent Igbo votes spread across the country.

“Okunola and those who share his yellowish tale should take inspiration from Governor Hope Uzodinma’s historic oath as governor of the CPA on January 15, 2020, exactly 50 years after the end of the Biafra War as an indication that the hand of God is in a southeast becoming the standard bearer and winning the presidency of our great party in 2023.

“That Governor Uzodinma was sworn in at Owerri, the last capital of Biafra, speaks volumes. Let us end the war in truth with a South East as the next president of Nigeria, ”he advised.