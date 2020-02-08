2023: Governor Wike reveals what everyone who strives for as governor of the rivers must do for him

The Rivers governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has advised all of his political workers who want to succeed as governors to seek the support of the state’s people.

Wike said that he would not impose a governor on the state.

Wike spoke on Saturday at a solidarity visit by leaders and citizens of the Oyigbo region at Government House Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike said according to Simeon Nwakaudu, his special assistant for electronic media, that anyone hoping for him will be disappointed.

He said, “I will not force Rivers State on anyone as the next governor of Rivers State. If you want to become governor of the rivers in 2023, you should give it a try.

“All who hope for me, I want to disappoint you. I am an experienced politician, I have seen everything. There is no one who will make you a governor who will remain loyal to you. “

Governor Wike added that all of the state’s ethnic groups have the right to fight for the state governorship of Rivers.

He said, “Nobody’s going to make a mess of it. You have to break the hand that holds the strength to collect it. In this state everyone is the same. You need other people to be governor.

“The next Governor of Rivers State will not be created on the basis of ethnicity. The next governor will be someone who can take everyone with them. “

Governor Wike further said that there will be no automatic ticket for a chairman of the local government for the second term.

He said that the appearance of a local government chairman for the second term would depend on his performance and acceptance.

The governor added that the emerging municipal councils will have to accept women.

Governor Wike announced that his government would double the road from Oyigbo to Afam to encourage the people of Oyigbo to defend their votes in subsequent elections.

He also said that his administration would build a general hospital in Oyigbo to improve access to quality health care in the region.

He announced an endowment fund of N50 million for the daughter of a PDP agent who was killed by soldiers during the 2019 general election.