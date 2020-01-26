2023: Governor Wike reveals plots to hijack Rivers State

Rivers state governor Nyesom Wike alleged that some political forces were already plotting to hijack the state in the 2023 elections.

But the governor swore that the state would never be hijacked. Wike revealed this to the funeral service of a PDP leader, Dr. Ferry Gberegbe, the Party agent in the local government area of ​​Khana, who was allegedly killed in the 2019 governor election by agents of FSARS at the Bori snack center.

Wike said, “He (Gberegbe) did not die because of the disease; he didn’t die because he was doing something illegal. He died to defend our votes. The only crime he committed was to defend our votes.

“It is only in this part of the country that you defend your votes and they say that you have committed an offense. Our friend and brother left, but he paid the price of democracy to survive in Nigeria.

“He paid for democracy to survive in Rivers State. As for those of us who have this spirit, he laid the foundations for the defense of democracy.

“I heard someone say two days ago, someone in China told someone in Port Harcourt that what happened in Imo State was what they would do in 2023.

“They said they would write the results and the court would accept the results. I said that Rivers State is a different state. If you write results, you face the consequences. I’m not worried because these people are still bragging.

“In 2015, they said that no one would be a governor; someone has become governor. In 2019 we will see what will happen and you will not even see election materials, but today we are governors.

“Now, to give hope to their people, they are talking about 2023. Following this young man, they will not see the government house in 2023.”