2023: Doyin Okupe reveals why the PDP cannot win the elections and launches a new campaign

Doyin Okupe, former assistant to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, launched a social media campaign to demand the name change of the PDP.

According to him, the PDP in its current state and form cannot comfortably win the presidential elections of 2023.

In a Facebook post he titled “Why the PDP Must Change Its Name,” he noted that the CPA controls 21 states, while PDP controls 14.

“To defeat the structure of the CPA in 2023, the current PDP must be the arrowhead of a national movement to oust the current administration.

“This is exactly what the component factions of the CPA did in 2014. If we engage the CPA in a direct political duel, with 21 state governments versus 14 combined with the possible reckless use of the tenure power , victory becomes a chimerical dream.

“It is the residual power of the people and the voters, when they are massively mobilized and unleashed, which can bring an overwhelming victory which will render the power of the incumbents and the superior control of the executive state irrelevant.

“The PDP, with its socio-political baggage and its insurmountable moral burden, cannot muster the moral rectitude, the political force and the integrity necessary to lead such a mass movement.

“A new party, born of the PDP, with new people, younger elements in society and politicians of other tendencies from various existing political parties, including powerful but dissatisfied elements of the ruling party, is the only formation which will effectively neutralize and overtake the party in place. .

“If you are a member of the PDP and you believe in the idea that the name of the party should be changed … let us team up to form a pressure group to put pressure on the members and the management so that this idea is seriously taken into account. account before or at the party’s next national convention in May this year.