2021 top 100 De Quintin Somerville plans to visit Michigan before the summer commitment

Quintin Somerville, a four-star defensive end in the 2021 class, told Maize n Brew that he plans to visit the University of Michigan before announcing his commitment on Saturday, June 20, which happens to be his mother’s birthday.

“I’m definitely going to Michigan before I make a decision,” he said. “I’m not sure if I’m going on an unofficial or an official visit this spring / summer.”

Somerville visited Ann Arbor for the first time in April last year. His go-to boys in this recruitment are defensive line coach Shaun Nua and defensive coordinator Don Brown.

“I spent most of my time with coach Nua and coach Brown, and we toured the facilities and watched a movie about the positions I would play in the defense,” said Somerville after his visit last year. “Ann Arbor has a culture unlike many other places, and this visit was great.”

Somerville’s relationship with Nua dates back to his days in the state of Arizona, so they have built up a decent report. He has no such relationship with Brown, but he still thinks very much about the leader of the defense of Michigan.

“Coach Brown is a legend, and after sitting in both movie and dinner you get to see both sides of him. I clearly received a lot of respect for him as a football coach, but also as a man outside the game, “said Somerville.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pounder from Scottsdale, Arizona is the number 5 strong side defensive end, number 1 player in his state and number 74 overall player in the composite ranking of 247Sports. He has offers from other schools such as Ohio State, Auburn, Georgia, Florida State, Oklahoma, LSU and Washington.

The lone crystal ball prediction, which is almost a year old, is in favor of Oklahoma. Take that prediction with the least grain of salt, because Somerville has kept a fairly low profile. From now on, this recruitment is on the horizon for everyone, so we will see how it all works out in the run-up to his engagement on 20 June.

See below his highlight coil for the junior season.