2021 QB Miller Moss target shines at Under Armor camp

One of the main recruiting targets for the Miami Hurricanes was over the weekend. Sunday 2021 QB Miller moss de Bishop Alemany (Mission Hills, CA) participated in the Under Armor All-America camp in Orange County, and was one of the best performers of the afternoon.

In fact, Moss was named “Alpha Dog” by 247Sports Camps, setting up a clinic, which was a rainy day in southern California. The four-star rookie showed his extraordinary skills, especially with his touch on deep ball passes, as well as his precision and movement during the race. Additionally, Moss was awesome when it came to the 7/7 exercises.

After his brilliant performance on Sunday, Moss announced that he had accepted an invitation to play in the American match Under Armor, which takes place in Orlando.

Moss is ranked by 247Sports as a professional-style quarterback ranked 7th in 2021, 7th in the general classification of the State of California and 60th in the general classification of the entire 2021 cycle.

The Moss 6-2 197lb would be Miami’s best quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class, receiving an offer in January. Other QB 2021 names to know are Jake Garcia, Aaron McLaughlin and Garrett Nussmeier.