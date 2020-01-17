Overall, the state of Ohio has been of great importance for the recruitment of football players in Michigan in recent history. The Wolverines did not have Ohio children in 2020, but they hurled six Ohio children in 2019.

Perhaps they can get back on track in cycle 2021 when Ohio-born quarterback coach Ben McDaniels expanded an offer for the four-star defensive game against Mike Hall on Wednesday. According to Hall, the conversation wasn’t too long, but a lot was planned in that short amount of time.

“Not much, actually, I was just talking about going on a tour with the group I’m training with (on January 25th) and getting myself to Michigan (soon),” Hall said to Maize n Brew.

Whether or not he will make a visit to Ann Arbor remains to be decided, but he admits that he is interested in the Wolverines “even being an Ohio child.”

The 6-foot-3, 290 pounder from Streetsboro, Ohio has other offerings from the state of Ohio, the state of Michigan, West Virginia, the state of Penn, Kentucky and other countries. The three schools he has attended so far are OSU, MSU and WVU. After the first visits, is there a clear leader right now?

“Ohio State,” said Hall.

Michigan faces an upswing in recruiting Ohio children, especially when it already admits that OSU is number 1 on the list. What the Wolverines have to do, according to Hall, sounds pretty simple, but is likely to be a difficult task as they are just starting this recruitment.

“Build a close relationship and speak more often,” said Hall.

Some factors in Hall’s final decision are early playing time, a “good relationship” with the coaching staff, and “fraternity” with the players.

When asked about his first thoughts on the Michigan football program, Hall replied that “it is definitely a good program looking for boys to get them back in top shape.”

He hopes to make his college choice on his birthday, June 13th. That doesn’t leave Michigan much time to visit him on campus and put himself in a prime position for this recruitment. But it is recruited and anything can happen.

Hall is the No. 19 defensive device, the No. 9 player in Ohio and the total No. 232 player in the 2021 class, each with 247Sports composite.