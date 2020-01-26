2021 CB Ryan Barnes lands Michigan offer, details interest

Offers for those interested in the 2021 class roll from left to right, and one of the newer offers for Michigan is cornerback Ryan Barnes.

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder from Gaithersburg, Maryland, was offered by head coach Jim Harbaugh and defense coordinator Don Brown during a visit to Barnes’ school, Quince Orchard. It was the first time that Barnes spoke to the two coaches.

“With the brief interaction I had with them, they really looked like good people and I appreciate that they came to visit me in school. Overall, it was a great experience, ”he told Maize n Brew.

After receiving the scholarship offer, Barnes said he plans to visit Ann Arbor soon.

“It would be a great opportunity to experience the campus and the program first hand,” he said.

Other programs that Barnes has offered include Georgia, LSU, Tennessee, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Duke, and more. When it comes to the schools he is most interested in, Barnes said, “I am currently enjoying this process and am interested in every opportunity to play at the next level.”

An important factor for the future school of Barnes is a good mix of academics and athletes, with the former at the top of the list.

“Academics always come first. I want them to have the major I’m interested in and a good campus, ”said Barnes. “With athletics, I would love a program that has a plan to develop myself as a leader and player for the next level.”

Three potential major subjects for Barnes at college are marine biology, psychology, and criminology.

Barnes is not sure when he will make his final decision, but he admits that he is “having fun with it”.

“I look forward to the opportunity to attend programs that have shown interest in my talent and potential. I know that will help me make the best decision for my future. “

Barnes is not yet listed on the 247Sports composite, but given the supply sheet he has, it is unlikely that it will be long before he is recognized and ranked by recruiting services.

Another reason Barnes is unlikely to be removed from the list for long is the highlights of his junior season. He made some really nice games that defended both the pass and the run in 2019. Check out the highlights below.