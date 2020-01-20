2021 athlete Caleb Hood commits to the UNC

With the 2020 class set, UNC football is starting to gain momentum in 2021. On the night of Sunday, the former recruit Caleb Hood (son of Errol) got involved with the heels via Twitter.

Hood is a 3 star hotel in Rockingham, North Carolina. The quarterback, who is considered the top 50 recruit in the state, led Richmond County High School to a 13-1 record. Fall on eventual state champions Vance High School in the 4th round of the NCHSAA playoffs. As a junior, Hood passed 2,175 yards, 21 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He ran for another 976 yards and 16 TDs. For his three-year career, Hood is credited with 6,302 overtaken yards, 1,899 overtaken yards, 59 overhauled touchdowns and 27 overhauled touchdowns. (All statistics about MaxPreps)

Hood is UNC’s second 2021 engagement and joins 4-star security officer Dontavius ​​Nash. When he enters campus, Sam Howell will be a junior and Jacolby Criswell will be a newcomer to red shirt or a sophomore. Therefore, Hood is likely to be recruited as an athlete with a position to be determined – Inside Carolina has an “eye on him as a defender”. However, if you can do this, you will probably find a place in a list.

Regardless, the state’s talents and legacies help lay the foundation for a Mack Brown program. Hood’s commitment continues this tradition.

Hood already held offers from Wake Forest, Duke, and N.C. State.

He announced his commitment on his Twitter feed just two days after receiving an offer from Virginia Tech.

Go heels.