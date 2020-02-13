2020ers watch Super Tuesday even when 2 other states emerge

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Nevada then votes and then South Carolina. But top democrats competing for the presidential nomination of their party are already looking forward to the biggest prize on the primary calendar: Super Tuesday, the slate of competitions when more than a dozen states go to the polls.

Senator Elizabeth Warren holds a town hall in the suburb of Washington, Arlington, Virginia on Thursday evening, a day before Senator Bernie Sanders makes two stops in North Carolina and then hits Texas. Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, is campaigning in California between fundraisers in San Francisco and Silicon Valley.

All four states vote on March 3, with an eye on others, from Alabama to Colorado and from Maine to Utah, as well as Warren’s home state of Massachusetts and Sanders’ native Vermont. More than 1,300 delegates from the Democratic National Convention are at stake, about a third of the total.

The focus on Super Tuesday comes at a crucial point in the campaign. For Sanders and Buttigieg, who came into strong positions after strong matches in Iowa and New Hampshire, the trip offers them the opportunity to show their national appeal and to pursue greater concentrations of non-white voters. For struggling candidates such as Warren, it is a signal that they are still fighting.

And it is a chance for everyone to prove that they will not hand over this strip of deputy-rich states to Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire former mayor of New York who has been working on his Super Tuesday campaign for months. He campaigned in Tennessee on Wednesday and will be in Texas and North Carolina on Thursday.

“All bets are outside of this cycle,” says Texas Democratic strategist Colin Strother, who is optimistic about Bloomberg’s chances of resonating in his state and beyond.

So far, there is no sign that candidates are completely bypassing Nevada or South Carolina. Every leading contender will be in Nevada this weekend when the early vote starts. Democrats will come there on February 22.

But some shift their resources as they begin an uncomfortable balancing act that pays attention to the remaining early states while putting enough money to keep themselves busy in the crowd of competitions taking place next month. Warren, for example, will be in South Carolina on Friday, but is pulling state television after this weekend. Part of that money goes to the Super Tuesday state of Maine instead.

Bloomberg, who finances his campaign himself, does not have to make such considerations. He skipped the first four states and then ran a political shock-and-awe campaign, which spent a lot on television ads, while already retaining more than 2,100 employees in 40 states and American territories, including all votes on Super Tuesday. .

Past candidates have tried to abandon the early states for larger states that voted later, with little success – including another former mayor of New York, Rudy Giuliani, in 2008. But Bloomberg is betting on this more than anyone else. It is worth an estimated $ 60 billion and has already spent more than $ 200 million to build a campaign infrastructure quickly – with many more promises where it came from.

The candidates who fight before Super Tuesday are meanwhile a study in contrasts. Warren has a deep campaign infrastructure in about 30 states, but little speed. Former vice president Joe Biden left New Hampshire for South Carolina before the polls even closed on Tuesday, has important connections there and is counting on him to transport him to other southern Super Tuesday states. But he has fared worse so far than Warren.

Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar placed a strong third in New Hampshire, but has not yet built a national campaign, while Buttigieg is running, but is confronted with questions about his appeal outside the early majority-white states.

Fresh from his victory in New Hampshire, Sanders has already predicted the victory in Nevada and California, also pointing to the reach of his campaign to Spanish voters. But he is also gambling on a record turnout that has never been released in Iowa, despite his efforts to grow the electorate.

Warren and Sanders are keen on Bloomberg and accuse him of trying to buy the election. In a New Hampshire memo, Warren’s team wanted to reassure supporters that it will find its political basis on Super Tuesday, arguing that the senator must win the minimum support needed to claim delegates – at least 15% – in 108 of the 150 districts vote, or two-thirds of the Super Tuesday card.

“Warren is about to finish in the top two in eight of the 14 Super Tuesday states and” in the top three in all, “wrote Warren’s campaign leader, Roger Lau.

States such as Texas and California are so large that local politicians in the shop often do not work well. But residents of the Super Tuesday state have been seeing Bloomberg ads for weeks, Strother said, and that could potentially affect all those taking part in early voting in places like Minnesota.

“It is unprecedented what he does and the money he spends,” Strother said. “He is running a national campaign, which is what all these other candidates wish they could do.”

___

