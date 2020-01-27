Michigan could get an extension of its 2020 recruitment class on the offensive side of the ball.

In 2020, Kyle McNamara, brother of Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara, received an offer from UM last week. Maize n Brew spoke to McNamara about the offer.

The 5-foot-8-width from Lipscomb Academy (Nashville, TN) believes that it would fit in Michigan’s scheme. “Your insult would be good for me because the play calls and Michigan Run concept are good for the kind of distance runner that I am,” said McNamara.

McNamara said he loves the Michigan coaching team and the environment the university offers. McNamara “takes this offer very seriously”.

Other teams are also interested in McNamara and are receiving offers from Central Michigan and Ohio State. At the same time, they are gaining interest in the south and west. I have attended schools in the mountain west and some schools here in the south, but many schools have changed coaches, so I have been waiting for that to calm down, ”said McNamara. “My recruitment is really starting to increase now.”

Is there anything that gives Michigan an edge? “Sure, my brother (Cade) helps me a lot,” said Kyle. “He is my best friend and a really good quarterback. As a broad recipient you want to go to school with a good quarterback. He is a great leader and he will bring a lot to the program, so it would be fantastic to be part of it and play with him again. “

According to Rivals.com, McNamara’s is “a great route runner and (has) an open field awareness as a slot machine style passport. After catching, he is a plant-and-go runner with impressive acceleration and good visibility in space. ”