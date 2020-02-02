2020 WR Kyle McNamara commits to Michigan

The Wolverines in Michigan have added a recipient to their recruitment lesson in 2020 on Super Bowl Sunday, two-star (Nashville, TN) Kyle McNamara.

“I have been told too often in recent years that this dream was not possible,” said McNamara. “Still, the winning program in college football history believes in me, so I’m very proud to announce that I’m committed to playing football at the University of Michigan.”

McNamara’s brother, Cade, is a quarterback in Michigan and played a role in Kyle’s decision to join the Wolverines. “My brother there helps a lot,” McNamara told Maize n Brew last week. “He is my best friend and a really good quarterback and as a broad receiver you want to go to a school with a good quarterback. He is a great leader and he is going to add a lot to the program, so it would be great to be part of it and play with him again. “

Rivals.com calls the 5-foot-8 of Lipscomb Academy ‘a great route runner and (has) awareness in the open field as a pass-catcher in closing style. After the catch, he is a runner in style with impressive acceleration and good visibility in space. “