2020 will be the worst year ever for video games ever

A reader is concerned that 2020 has a bad start in terms of news and new releases and that things could get worse.

You’ve probably noticed it, but 2020 has been incredibly boring in the field of video games. There has not been a single major release yet and there is not really one planned until March, with Doom Eternal. There are no major announcements made by a company (Nintendo had two Directs, but neither were for new games and Sony and Microsoft said nothing).

Instead, the biggest bit of confirmed news, rather than just rumors, is that a whole series of games has been postponed to fall, turning the first half of the year from one of the most recent into a virtual wasteland .

You have Doom and Animal Crossing in March, Resident Evil 3 and Final Fantasy 7 Remake in April and The Last Of Us part 2 in May and that is it for the entire first half of the year. Now, some of those games are of course very important, but those are five games in six months, none of which were released until mid-March. It is even worse when you consider that there was nothing new in December. So by the time we hit March, we are three months past without a single major release.

Some people will no doubt begin to say, “I don’t care, I just play my back.” Okay fine. Good for you. Well, I don’t really have a backlog, I want to play new games. But there are none. Companies are getting worse in organizing their schedules from year to year and with publishers focusing on fewer but larger games, gaming is becoming a fundamentally less interesting hobby for me.

In the second half of the year we have Marvel’s Avengers and Cyberpunk 2077, which are also big games, but that is such a long wait and I am not convinced that they will not be delayed again.

And now we have the prospect that the corona virus could delay the launch of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. I don’t like nagging about video games when people suffer, but suffice it to say that this would ruin everyone’s plans, from publishers to developers for people who just save to buy a new console.

If one of those big games such as The Last Of Us or Cyberpunk is disappointing, or is delayed until next year, then we can really watch his worst year on record for games. And with so few games coming out, really only one or two flops or delays are needed to get everything down.

Companies in the field of video games must urgently seek a solution themselves when it comes to release schedules and information flows. It’s just stupid to dump all new games and announcements at just two or three points at a time during the year. It hurts everyone involved and ensures that the game industry looks amateurish and unprofessional. Let’s face it, it’s usually that.

Even in the best case where Microsoft and Sony open the locks of information within a few months and the corona virus is cured in the short term, we would still have disappeared those three months without new games. Imagine that no new movies were released in the cinema at that time, or no new shows on Netflix. It would never happen. But with video games it is unfortunately normal.

