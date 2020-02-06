2020 UTME: JAMB warns candidates against forged admissions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Authority (JAMB) warned the applicants about the letter of admission.

The Board warned the students against accepting admission offers that are not on the letterhead and in the Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS).

JAMB’s Head of Media and Information, Dr. Fabian Benjamin said this in a statement on Thursday in Lagos.

Benjamin said that any candidate who agreed to do so did so at their own risk.

He added that accepting non-legal admissions would jeopardize their participation in the National Youth Service Corp’s mandatory mobilization measure.

According to Benjamin, the board was made aware of the alleged admission offer for the 2019/2020 admission procedure for applicants via the portal of some universities.

He stressed that the board has since distanced itself from practices that were an apparent abuse of automated CAPS, which were the only credible and legal option for placement in all of the country’s universities.

“The public will remember that the agency has announced that it will stop convicting illegal admissions, officially referred to as regularization, in 2017.

“As a result, the board would like to make it clear that any candidate who accepts an admission offer that is not on their letterhead or CAPS does so at their own risk.

“The Board would also like to reiterate that admission to the first degree, the National Certificate of Education, the National Diploma and the National Innovative Diploma, which is offered outside of these two platforms, is not only illegal, but also null and void and POST is not tolerated

“In view of this, admission that will be accepted by non-GAP candidates from 2017 will not be tolerated,” he said.

He warned that accepting such an illegal letter of admission would affect their chances of finding a job that would require certification, the NAN reports.