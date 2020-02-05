2020 three-star TE Nick Patterson jumps from Michigan to Princeton

Michigan’s 2020 class lost a commitment on National Signing Day, while three-star tight end Nick Nickerson switched from the Wolverines to Princeton.

Patterson, the younger brother of former quarterback Shea Patterson in Michigan, committed himself to Michigan in September 2018. But doubts about him ever playing in Michigan began to grow after he visited Memphis in September. After he had not signed with the class in December – and made a trip to Georgia Tech not long afterwards – it was almost over with this recruitment.

He never visited Ann Arbor for the 2019 season, so this release was going on for a long time. The fact that he is getting an elite training while he is still playing football is a good end to this recruitment and we wish Patterson nothing but the best at Princeton.

Michigan now has a tight end in its 2020 class – three-star Matthew Hibner. With Nick Eubanks back, along with redshirt second-year student Luke Schoonmaker and second-year student Erick All, the position at the end of the day is in good hands.

There are also several guys in the 2021 class who are better than Patterson that Jim Harbaugh and his company recruit hard early, including Thomas Fidone, Brock Bowers and Moliki Matavao – all four-star talents.

The Wolverines finished with the general class no. 14 in 2020, per composition of 247Sports.