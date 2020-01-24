2020 Senior Bowl: Here's Who to Watch Out For The Seattle Seahawks

Although there is still a game in the NFL this season, the draft season is already underway. The NFLPA Bowl and East-West Shrine Game took place last week and this week the Mobile Senior Bowl exercises are in the spotlight. With the game on the horizon, it’s time to take a look at the players who may be watching the Seahawks.

For this purpose, we have concentrated on five positions: Tackle, Interior Offensive Line, Wide Receiver, Tight End and EDGE. We will give a brief overview of the players and then share what Mobile visitors have said and seen this week.

Matt Peart (OT, Connecticut: 6064, 310 pounds, 35 1/8 “arms)

Player summary: As a two-year starter with UConn experience, Peart could come to Seattle and apply for a position that Germain Ifedi could possibly vacate this spring. Peart is the size and length of a Mike Solari offensive tackle, but moves as important for his size as it is incredibly well. Some of Ifedi’s best moments in 2019 were when he switched to second level and sealed a defender to start a big run, and Peart has the agility to do just that.

What you say:

MATT PEART (OT, Connecticut) impressed @seniorbowl. It is long and sporty. Played RT and Conn here, but has the skills to play LT. He is technically advanced with footwork and the use of independent hand technicians. Physically reminds me a bit of the long time pro LT John Jackson. pic.twitter.com/tqVW2IH8Ci

– Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) January 23, 2020

Alex Taylor (OT, State of South Carolina: 6084, 308 pounds, 36 1/8 “arms)

Player summary: It is not surprising that the 6’8 ”Taylor was originally a college basketball player before switching to football. He has an enormous body size and arm length and it comes in a frame that is not too slim. Even though Taylor is relatively young in football, he plays stubborn from the start – there are several examples in the film in South Carolina St. in which he knocks defenders to the ground. It would be a project for Solari and the Seahawks, but it certainly has fascinating physical properties.

What you say:

ALEX TAYLOR (T, S Car St). This former basketball player shows his athleticism @seniorbowl with his 36-inch arms at 6: 8. He also shows that he has to play with a lower COG because he had some problems with the bull rush. But once he learns NFL technology, he has a real chance. pic.twitter.com/nPEY3SiQPO

– Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) January 23, 2020

Logan Stenberg (OG, Kentucky: 6061, 317 pounds, 33 1/8 “arms)

Player summary: Similar to Stenberg’s teammate a year ago, Bunchy Stallings, Stenberg plays with an endearing advantage for his game. He keeps finishing his blocks and is a much broader perspective than Stallings was. Stenberg is more than capable in both phases and has strong sporting tests. Should Mike Iupati leave after one season, he could land on the left on the second day and take the lead.

What you say:

LOGAN STENBERG (G, Kentucky) is one of the toughest OL this year. He is a big mouth guy who needs to learn how to use his feet more effectively. But big, tough guys play … usually a long time. pic.twitter.com/FpbUywF35d

– Paul Alexander (@CoachPaulAlex) January 23, 2020

Logan Stenberg. Dude is a mule in the body of a tackle. You can usually see larger guards struggling with pad levels and levers, but I haven’t seen this problem for him this week. Stocking up. https://t.co/J59MRstuc0

– Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) January 23, 2020

John Simpson (OG, Clemson: 6044, 330 pounds, 33 3/4 “arms)

Player summary: Simpson reminded me a lot of Phil Haynes. Not only does he have considerable flexibility as he played left and right during his time with the Tigers, he also lands heavy punches and drives the defenders off the ball when blocking the run. Like Stenberg, Simpson should be with one in the second half of the day land good preliminary design.

What you say:

Antonio Gandy-Golden (WR, Freedom: 6035, £ 222)

Player summary: Say what you will say about Hugh Freeze, but Ole Miss’ former head coach and Liberty’s current coach are sure to know broad receivers, as Seattle’s super rookie DK Metcalf proves. Gandy-Golden has an excellent size and length, which is reflected in an excellent catch radius. Gandy-Golden isn’t going to test very well, but as long as it turns out to be decently explosive, it could be a fascinating development choice for a Seahawks team that has built up that position well over the years and needs a beneficiary.

What you say:

Antonio Gandy-Golden almost exclusively uses arm-over as his nationwide trigger, but it’s precise and difficult to get off the line. Good player with room to get better. pic.twitter.com/z6nnYGYIAK

– Matt Waldman (@MattWaldman) January 23, 2020

Chase Claypool (WR, Notre Dame: 6043, £ 229)

Player summary: Claypool is more polished than Gandy-Golden and my favorite in Mobile, along with Michael Pittman Jr., who won’t play due to an injury. Claypool has an excellent size and the arm length and hand size are dominant at the catch point. With the Fighting Irish, Claypool was consistently part of special teams and proved to be a persistent blocker – two things the Seahawks will be happy about. Over the past few seasons, Notre Dame has tested wideouts very well in the Scouting Combine. I expect Claypool to be seen on Seattle’s radar throughout the process.

What you say:

Adam Trautman (TE, Dayton: 6050, 251 pounds)

Player summary: If Claypool is my favorite game in the Senior Bowl, Trautman is my favorite time. I chose Dallas Goedert in 2018, and watching Trautman is a similar experience as he dominated at a lower school level. It brings Jacob Hollister’s fluidity after the catch, but within a really tight end. Trautman wasn’t asked to block a lot at Dayton, but he has the framework for it. Like Goedert, it should be selected on the second day.

Adam Trautman / TE / # Dayton, who met expectations in training. As someone said, “He looks better than the recipients.”

– Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) January 21, 2020

I’m a HUGE Adam Trautman fan (Dayton TE). He has a really good feeling as a route runner and will more than hold out in the running game. pic.twitter.com/zaTuBXzobf

– Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) January 23, 2020

Jared Pinkney (TE, Vanderbilt: 6040, £ 254)

Player summary: Pinkney’s head is not as high as Trautman’s receiver, but he’s very polished in this area. It has a typical tight frame that is often played in a row with Vandy as a blocker, and is exactly the kind of tight frame that the Seahawks like. As long as he’s not a catastrophe from a sporting point of view – and there’s nothing in the film to suggest that he’ll be a disaster – he should be the second choice.

What you say:

Jason Strowbridge (EDGE, North Carolina: 6042, 267 pounds, 32 7/8 “arms)

Player summary: Strowbridge is my favorite type of Senior Bowl participant: a person who has earned a reputation for mobile after performing well in the Shrine Game last week. UNC didn’t do Strowbridge a favor before his older season when he was moved from outside to inside. His production dropped from five sacks to 2.5, but he showed some positive traits that could lead the teams to believe that he could be a nickel cracker. In Seattle, he could be a rotation 5 tech.

What you say:

Nick Harris, Washington v Jason Strowbridge, UNC

Strowbridge has celebrated in 1vs so far. He was an eye opener and very excited to get his film pic.twitter.com/0sDX2lr7ge

– Matt Valdovinos (@MVScouting), January 22, 2020

UNC DL Jason Strowbridge destroyed training

– Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) January 21, 2020

Darrell Taylor Jr. (EDGE, Tennessee: 6035, 259 pounds, 33 “arms)

Player summary: In the course of the pre-draft process, I will mainly focus on LEOs when I look at pass rushers. Taylor is just that: he has a fantastic first step and should make a 10 yard split that the Seahawks will love and that has the flexibility to turn the corner.

(Unfortunately, there were little to no practice updates on Taylor).

Wide receiver, tight end, pass rush and offensive positions are all points that Seattle will no doubt question for this offensive season. Last year, L.J. Collier, Gary Jennings, Marquise Blair and Demarcus Christmas appeared in the Senior Bowl 2019. There is a good chance that multiple participants in this year’s game will become Seahawks. The above players will be the ones to look out for.