Entertainment

Hollywood will celebrate the best of film and television on Sunday at the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

What are the SAG Awards?

The 160,000 artists who are members of SAG / AFTRA voted to honor their colleagues at this Hollywood event. The statuettes presented are called Actors. Instead of categories for the best picture or the best television drama, the SAG Awards recognize overall and individual performances.

Who is hosting?

Kristen Bell was the host in 2018, and last year Megan Mullally hilariously guided our way through the show. SAG has announced that Joey King and Logan Browning are co-ambassadors for the ceremony, but there is no official host this time.

Who is nominated?

The casts of “Bombshell”, “Marriage Story” and “Once upon a time in Hollywood” led to four film nominations. “The wonderful Mrs. Maisel” has scored the most nominations among the television series. Robert De Niro will receive a Life Achievement Award for his work on screen and his humanitarian achievements.

How to watch

The SAG Awards will be broadcast Sunday at 8 p.m. on TNT / TBS. Like CNN, these networks belong to Warner Media.