2020 SAG Awards: 5 most viral moments

The 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards were a night full of memorable moments.

Sunday evening ceremony, where actors honor actors in both television and film, everyone had their say – and for once it wasn’t controversial.

From Joaquin Phoenix’s moving speech to a buzzworthy reunification between Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, here are the top five highlights of the 2020 SAG Awards.

“Parasite” makes history

The South Korean thriller wrote history on Sunday evening when it became the first foreign film to win the best cast in a film. “Parasite,” directed by Bong Joon Ho, has become a cash register phenomenon and raised nearly $ 140 million worldwide. The film follows Kim Ki-taek and his poor family in Korea as they integrate into the rich Park family. After a symbiotic relationship between the two families has developed, the Kims get caught up in an unexpected incident.

“Parasite” has an almost perfect 99 percent Rotten tomatoes score, with an audience rating of 93 percent. Along with their history-making SAG victory, the film won the best foreign language film at the Globes this season and many other prizes. And they can be on their way to more because “Parasite” is six Academy prizes, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best International Feature Film.

Joaquin Phoenix’s speech

Fresh from him Golden globes and Critics Choice Awards wins, Phoenix again took home a prize for best actor for ‘Joker’.

Phoenix’s speech Sunday night included a sincere shout at his fellow nominees – Leonardo DiCaprio, Christian Bale, Taron Egerton and Adam Driver – as well as the late ones Heath Ledger, who posthumously won an Oscar because he also played Joker in “The Dark Knight” from 2008. Phoenix named Ledger as his “favorite actor.”

In a lighter tone, Phoenix also poked fun in DiCaprio’s success, joking how he and other actors lost roles to “this one boy.”

Read his full speech below:

“I was here many years ago and couldn’t fully appreciate it at the time. I now realize how happy I am to be part of this community. I have so much respect for actors and what we do. I said I was really honored feel like being here.I would like to talk about my fellow nominees if that’s okay.

When I started acting and auditioning again, I would always like the last callback, and I think many people know what that is like. And there would always be, like, two other guys that I was against. And we would always lose to this one boy. No actor would ever say his name because it was too much, but every casting director would whisper, “It’s Leonardo.” Who is this “Leonardo?” “Leonardo, you have been an inspiration to me and so many people for over 25 years. I thank you very, very, very much.

Christian, you commit to your roles in ways I can only dream of. You never deliver a poor performance. It’s annoying. I wish you would suck only once. It would be great. Okay. Adam, I’ve been watching you over the last few years and you’ve just turned in these beautiful, nuanced, incredible, profound performances, and I was just so moved by you and you were just devastating in this movie. And you should be here. Taron, where are you? I am so happy for you. Wherever you are. Hey. Hey man. You are so beautiful here in this film and I am so happy for you and I can’t wait to see what else you are doing.

Really, I am standing here on the shoulders of my favorite actor, Heath Ledger. So thank you. And goodnight. “

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

Fans couldn’t stop talking – and still can’t stop talking – about the famous exes. All eyes were on Pitt and Aniston Sunday night, including the producers of the show, because the cameras paid a lot of attention to their reactions to each other’s speeches.

After Pitt took the stage to accept his Best Male Supporting Prize for his role in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood” – where he joked in a funny way that he “should add this to my Tinder profile” and made fun of it Quentin Tarantino’s foot fetish – the camera flashed to get Aniston’s reaction. Although it almost looked like she knew it was going to happen, Aniston smiled and clapped for her ex-husband when the camera approached her.

It was of course exactly after Pitt joked that his character was a man who “couldn’t get along with his wife.”

Another look at Brad Pitt, looking at Jennifer Aniston winning her statue for #TheMorningShow on the #SAGAwards pic.twitter.com/Wg6vQm8Q1z

– The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) January 20, 2020

And the internet went wild after Pitt was filmed while Aniston gave her acceptance speech backstage. The actress, who won for her role in the Apple + series “The Morning Show”, was asked about Pitt’s reaction after the show.

“We all grew up together, really,” she said “Additional.” “It just feels like a really nice evening to celebrate each other and encourage and keep working.”

She added: “It is an incredible honor to be recognized primarily by this room. They have been my colleagues and I have been doing this for a while … It will not be lost.”

If that wasn’t enough fuel, fans kept going crazy then Pitt and Aniston reunited backstage after the ceremony.

Renee Zellweger summons Tom Cruise

Renee Zellweger won again for her acclaimed performance as Judy Garland in “Judy.” In addition to giving Garland a shout, the actress made a special tribute Tom Cruise, with whom she played alongside her in 1996, the romantic comedy ‘Jerry Maguire’. The film has undoubtedly catapulted Zellweger’s career.

Zellweger thanked Cruise, “for your example of professionalism in the pursuit of excellence and generosity and unconditional kindness.”

The actress, who is also nominated for an Oscar, shouted her co-nominees. “What an honor from my actor family. Thank you very much for this,” she said. “To this community: you have taught me so much, especially my sisters: your example inspires me.”

Leonardo DiCaprio honors Robert De Niro

DiCaprio presented Robert de Niro with the SAG Life Achievement Award Sunday night and recalled how the 76-year-old icon inspired him during his career.

“Robert De Niro is elementary. It feels like he has always been here and will always be here. Like so many of you here tonight, he was the actor I saw as a young man obsessed with movies at the age of 13, “DiCaprio said. “My father took me to the movie one afternoon to see (De Niro’s 1988 film)” Midnight Run, “and while the lights went out, he turned to me and said,” If you really want to be an actor and here want to go into appeal, if you want to understand what great acting is, you look at that man on the screen. “

DiCaprio continued to talk about the leading role alongside De Niro in the 1993 drama “This Boy’s Life”.

“Sharing scenes with an artist of his size was monumental,” he said of De Niro, who played his offensive father figure in the film. “It was a life-changing experience. His dedication to character specificity in detail and fearless pursuit of authenticity in his work have influenced not only myself, but entire generations.”

View the introduction of DiCaprio in the clip above.

Do you have a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photo Gallery

Getty

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston reunite and more must-see photos from Inside the SAG Awards