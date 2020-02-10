2020 Oscars: here are all the black beauty moments you missed from the red carpet

Photo: Getty
On Sunday evening at the 92nd annual Academy Awards, some of our favorite actresses in Tinseltown took on the red carpet that looked as beautiful as the movies they played last year.
Regina King, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for her role in “As Beale Street Could Talk,” was spotted in a chic, edgy hairstyle. And “Joker” star Zazie Beetz made her Oscar debut with a plush pineapple that showed her coveted curls.
We also saw some of our favorite red carpet stunners such as Billy Porter, who gave us a spotless fresh face and Janelle Monáe, who fascinated us with a sparkling ensemble and her characteristic red lip.
View the black beauty moments below that you missed.
