Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sport

The NFL appears to be pulling out all the stops as it prepares for this year’s Las Vegas draft. This now includes bringing conscripts to the stage at the famous Bellagio fountain by boat.

The stage for the 2020 NFL Draft in Las Vegas will be on the water at the Fountains of Bellagio. The players are brought onto the stage by boat. pic.twitter.com/8sVl8p2ZBx

– Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) January 21, 2020

These iconic fountains are among the most popular tourist attractions and are also popular with the locals. You sit in the middle of the strip and see thousands of visitors every day.

There will obviously be some criticism in this regard. See the responses to this report. Sure, the first lap may take a little longer, but the graphics will be great.

We’re just asking ourselves if one of the players who moved in has a Benny Hill moment and falls into the water.

In any case, this will be a spectacle as the NFL prepares for the Raiders to officially move to Vegas.