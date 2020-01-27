2020 NFL Draft: 6 Senior Bowl players who may be interested in the Seahawks

For those exploring NFL draft perspectives in the 2020 Senior Bowl, the 34:17 victory of the north team over the south roster was of little importance. The week before the game, however, gave the Boy Scouts an opportunity to get an idea of ​​how players with potential NFL talents compete against others.

EJ Snyder, lead design analyst for Windy City Gridiron, participated in the Field Gulls podcast to talk about outstanding players who may be of interest to the Seahawks in the 2020 NFL draft.

Bradlee Anae (DE, Utah)

Anae’s three sacks and dominance against all of the southern team’s one-on-one battles helped him stand out from the crowd during the game. Snyder said that one of the things he appreciated about Anae during the week was the variety of pass-rush moves that are unusual for a college player.

Josh Kelley (RB, UCLA) and Antonio Gandy-Golden (WR, Liberty)

With C.J. Prosise as a free agent and Rashaad Penny after an ACL injury, Seahawks fans shouldn’t be surprised when Pete Carroll and John Schneider back up to play behind Chris Carson. Kelley was the leading rusher in the Senior Bowl on Saturday and also stood out in training.

The depth of the receiver is also an area that the Seahawks could address, and while it looks like Pete Carroll had this big goal for Russell Wilson in D.K. Metcalf, nothing prevents them from looking for another major development goal. Antonio Gandy-Golden is a small school player who flashed during the week.

Here are Snyder’s real-world notes:

Josh Kelley (RB, UCLA) had a nice breakout. He has since been named North Squad Offensive Practice Player of the Week at RB.

I contacted a UCLA source and he had GLOWING reviews on Josh’s work ethic and character. He is one to watch in the middle to late rounds.

– EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB), January 24, 2020

Charlie Heck

There are a few reasons to be interested in Charlie Heck. Andy Heck, his father, played for the Seahawks from 1989 to 1993 and now trains the offensive line for the Chiefs. He has had the chance to learn what it takes to succeed as an NFL lineman and has the pedigree. Duane Brown will be 35 next season and Germain Ifedi and George Fant will be free agents. Depending on how the free agency develops, you may need to select multiple tackles from the upcoming draft.

LT Charlie Heck has these highlights. But then shortly afterwards he will have these double negative pieces. If he can become more consistent, he would be a good player. Moves well for size. pic.twitter.com/tdMdeUHm6Z

– Jared Stanger (@JaredStanger) January 21, 2020

Charlie Taumoepeau (TE, Portland State) and Sean McKeon (TE, Michigan)

The depth at the narrow end was a problem for the Seahawks last season. Luke Willson could return to the free agency and Jacob Hollister could continue to provide depth, but a player like Sean McKeon could offer the Seahawks an upgrade during the game and could be a surprise if given the opportunity to catch more passes. According to Snyder, Charlie Taumoepeau was not particularly noticeable during the week, but did tap some pieces that demonstrate his versatility in various roles.

Snyder’s notes are below:

Sean McKeon (TE Michigan) looks so much smoother and more natural than ever before in the Michigan crime. I think he will surprise at the Combine in Indy and turn a few heads. Definitely a 2-way player at the position.

– EJ Snyder (@thedraftsmanFB), January 23, 2020

Watch the entire episode to hear Snyder report on his encounter with Kentucky security guard Logan Stenberg, as well as thoughts on other offensive lines. We’re also discussing Florida Atlantic Harrison Bryant and whether the Bengals could spoil their chances of choosing a future quarterback.

