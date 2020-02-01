2020 NFL Awards: Seahawks Russell Wilson Gets No MVP Vote

The NFL AP 2020 awards have been announced and, as expected, Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has won the league MVP title. Not bad for someone who should have been playing with a wide receiver, right Bill Polian?

Of course, the closest MVP competitor to Jackson and early season leader was none other than Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks, but a decidedly pedestrian four-game streak from mid-November to early December arrived at a time when Jackson cloned opposing defenses for fun. . Wilson finished the 2019 regular season with 31 touchdowns (just five interceptions) and had a good QBR of 69.4, as well as five victorious league-leading practices that helped Seattle advance to the playoffs.

Despite these huge numbers, it turns out that Wilson didn’t even get a vote, so technically he doesn’t even have official finalist status.

It is only the second time in NFL history that there has never been a unanimous MVP winner.

Wilson has never received a single MVP vote in his career, and the Seahawks as a team have not won an AP award since Shaun Alexander won MVP honors in 2005.

However, Russ was not completely excluded from any AP vote. Wilson got a vote for offensive player of the year AP, which was somewhat surprising for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who outstripped Lamar Jackson and Carolina Panthers superstar, ball carrier Christian McCaffrey.

No other Seahawk has received a vote for anything. DK Metcalf was unable to participate in the offensive rookie of the year ballot, which was won by Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

