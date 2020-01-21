2020 Nashville Predators star break arrives at the perfect time

The Nashville Predators limp towards star break and this year’s mid-season break couldn’t have come at a better time. The Predators are sixth in the central division, six points from last place in the wild and seven points from the top three in their division.

The Predators’ poor play this season has been well documented and has drawn strong criticism due to the team’s expectations as the 2019-20 campaign approaches. Head coach Peter Laviolette was fired, a rarity for general manager David Poile, and John Hynes was hired to try to save the season.

However, since Hynes took control of Music City, the Predators are 3-3-0 and back further and further away from the playoffs. However, it is still too early to make any definitive statements or judgments about what Hynes can do for the Predators. To implement a new system, it will take some time. The upcoming break for the Predators should give the team enough time to reset and resolve the issues that Hynes has repeatedly noticed during his short spell in Nashville.

“We dropped a goal in the Edmonton game on a bad line change and had too many male penalties today,” said coach Hynes in his post-game interview after the Predators lost to the Anaheim Ducks 4-2 on January 16. “So these are little things that when the game is balanced and it is close games, you cannot fight.”

Predators goalkeeper Pekka Rinne (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

Under CBA rules, Predators cannot train as a team during their “week off”. But, they can use time to mentally digest the new system and try to understand it better when they are back on the ice after the All-Star Weekend.

Crawling in the break

After a bad November and a lackluster December, the Predators knew their best hockey had to be in front of them for a chance to fight in the playoffs. However, this hockey brand has never surfaced consistently, or even at all.

The last 10 games have not gone exactly as expected for the Predators. Nashville is 4-5-1 during this period, which is clearly not a record that will allow them to gain ground. They averaged 2.80 goals per game over that period while allowing 3.20. The goals per game are the most alarming here, as they are down dramatically from the season average of 3.30.

Although slightly, the 3.20 goals per game is actually lower than the season average of 3.21. Since the start of the season, the Predators have dropped a lot of goals, but they’re also scoring a bunch at the same time, so – before the last 10 games – their GAA didn’t seem that bad. However, now that their production targets are down, this really highlights their inability to keep the puck out of their own net as the major problem it really is.

Nashville Predators right winger Viktor Arvidsson fights for the puck with Vancouver Canucks defenseman Christopher Tanev (AP Photo / Mark Humphrey)

However, while the power play has seen some improvement over its last 10 games, with an efficiency of 23.3%, the Predators’ penalty cannot boast of the same improvement. In fact, the penalty has been even worse in the last 10 games than in the entire season, eliminating the opponent’s advantage over man only 60.6% of the time.

In his four full seasons with the New Jersey Devils, Hynes recorded the fourth best penalty in the league during that period. The Predators would be well served for their new coach to spend part of the break dissecting their special teams and trying to find an immediate solution.

Rest and recovery

Another huge bonus that a week off gives Predators is the much-needed recovery time. Ryan Ellis would still be on concussion protocol. While there is no guarantee that Ellis will be available when the Predators return on January 27, free time can reduce the number of team games the Predators leader will miss.

Then there is Colton Sissons. The center has been out of training since December 27, when it suffered a lower body injury during a game against the Pittsburgh Penguins. There are reports that Sissons may return after the break.

John Hynes said Colton Sissons (IR) was skating. He “anticipated” that Sissons would return to training after the break.

Ryan Ellis (IR) was not on the ice, but Hynes said “he is on this protocol to return”. He doesn’t know when Ellis will resume skating.

The Predators didn’t exactly start the league on fire when Ellis and Sissons were in the lineup, but they are still definitely players Nashville needs if they want to make a second half toward the playoffs.

Coincidentally, the last 10 games of the Predators that we have just examined are the 10 games missed by Sissons due to his injury. The 3.20 GAA over this period shows that the Predators’ defense is no longer the force it used to be for them. The return of Sissons to the lineup will certainly help Nashville better understand the defensive system that Hynes is trying to implement.

Colton Sissons, Nashville Predators October 19, 2017 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

The North Vancouver native has always been a reliable player in the defensive aspects of the game. Sissons is the Predators’ third best opponent, winning 52.5% of the time (minimum 100 face-off). By lining up for a defensive zone draw, Sissons is the second best of the Predators, winning 52.4% of those he takes, which only accounts for 57.4% of Nick Bonino leading the team.

As mentioned, the Predators’ penalty has only reached 60.6% in the last 10 games, by far the worst in the league during that period. Despite being on IR for 10 games, Sissons still has the second highest number of shots among the Predators’ forwards while eliminating penalties. He also has the team’s second-best winning percentage in a penalty kick, with a minimum of 20 face-offs. There is clearly a reason why Sissons is a penalty killer of choice for the Predators and an even greater reason why they fight so much without him.

It’s a similar story with Ellis; he plays heavy minutes with his defense partner Roman Josi. The two defenders, playing in the first duo, scored the most time on ice (TOI) for the team. So it would be an understatement to say that the Predators are missing its presence. Ellis has not played since the start of the Winter Classic, but the 29-year-old still has the fourth highest number of points for the Predators.

Predators defender Ryan Ellis (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

The return of these two essential players will do wonders, especially since the areas in which the Predators are grappling are aspects of the game where Ellis and Sissons excel.

Predators must run into the ground

The Predators have played the fewest games in the Western Conference, so assuming they can solve their problems, they will have enough games in hand to be able to fight for a playoff spot. The Predators’ remaining schedule isn’t really exhausting either, they have 17 home games and 18 road games left after the break. Obviously, it would be natural to prefer more home games, but Nashville didn’t exactly make the most of its home advantage. The Predators are 11-9-4 at home and 11-9-3 on the road.

February will be a revealing – and testing – moment for the Predators. Of their 14 games of the month, 13 of them are against teams with records of .500 or better. However, on the bright side – well, should be brilliant – eight of the 14 contests in February take place at the Bridgestone Arena. Nashville will have no choice but to try to catch up during the difficult month, as it will not be easier for them. March offers 15 games for the Predators, again, all but one are against teams with records above 0.500.

So, it is safe to say that the Predators could use free time to reset. Use the time for Hynes and the rest of the coaching staff to hit the drawing board and really diagnose what’s wrong with this so-called “in competition” team.