2020 Miami Hurricanes Recruitment Book: WR Keyshawn Smith

In this episode of The Recruit Notebook, we come across an under-the-radar receiver that could be the biggest flight of the entire 2020 recruiting class nationwide: Keyshawn Smith

Miami was roughly finished at WR after the early signing period. With Daz Worsham, Michael Redding III and Xavier Restrepo all in the boat (and the first registered to start), there was already a good group of players at this position who were already arriving at the U.

But sometimes the circumstances change. And this was the case with WR Keyshawn Smith.

Talented 6’1 ”170lb talent from San Diego (CA) Lincoln, Smith was hired and signed in Washington State. Former Cougars coach Mike Leach, a renowned attacking brain, chose Smith as one of the 3 WRs in this class for Wazzu. It’s praise, to be clear.

So Smith signed with Wazzu and was ready to go to Pullman to be a Cougar. And then Leach left to be the head coach of the State of Mississippi. And Smith started looking around.

When Leach left and Smith began to explore other options – after being released from his NLI at Wazzu – Canes TE coach Stephen Field, West Coach staff recruiter, was one of Smith’s first calls. And Field, being the fearless recruiter that he is, started to work in a hurry.

Within days, Smith applied, was admitted by Miami, and signed up for Miami. His registration ended on the last day to add a class for the spring semester (a Tuesday), and Smith took a red-eyed flight from San Diego to Miami to be on campus and in class the next day.

It was a quick recruit in terms of the connection between Smith and Miami, but the Canes added another fast and talented receiver to the offensive for 2020 and beyond.

On the 247sports composite, Smith is a 3-star prospect, the # 109 WR nationally in this class, the # 60 in the state of California and the # 710 overall recruit.

Smith signed up and enrolled in Miami after being released from his NLI in Washington State and requested offers from Boise State, Colorado State, Fresno State and Hawaii, among others.

The first thing that stands out when you look at Smith’s highlights is the way he runs. Smith slips more than work when he runs, but he flies. This is a child with serious speed. Smith’s racing style reminds me of a softer Stacy Coley in terms of body positioning and ease of looking.

Smith can play indoors or outdoors, but was the WR featured in his HS attack. With his lightning speed, Smith was as likely to score on a forward course as on a screen pass. Smith is a natural catcher who does not fight the ball like some young players do. And this is a good thing.

While Smith is most often seen running by defenders – again, on deep roads above or on short roads where he chooses to cross traffic before setting the jets – he can also catch difficult and contested against tight coverage. Here is a piece of evidence, which was presented on the “You got Moss’d” segment of ESPN:

At 6’1 ”170lbs, Smith is a good size to go with his impressive speed, speed and athleticism. However, Smith’s brothers are 6’5 ” and 6’6 ” tall, so he has the ability to continue growing physically as well. The evidence that Njoku kept growing when he was in Miami, so don’t dismiss this possibility with Smith as entirely impossible.

Strengths

Speed

Speed

Capture capacity

Possibility to play multiple WR positions

weaknesses

Thin construction

Jack of all trades, master of nothing (what is he AWESOME to do?)

After watching Jeff Thomas leave early for the NFL, Brian Hightower chose to transfer and graduated from KJ Osborn, Miami had to add numbers and talent to the WR. Although he was a late addition to the class, Smith brings both things to the line-up of Canes.

Smith is considered one of the biggest sleepers nationwide in this class, with revolutionary speed and ability. He could just as easily exploit this ability and earn his way onto the field as a rookie that he would need a year to develop before hitting the field. We will see in which direction things are going.

That’s all for this episode of the recruiting book.