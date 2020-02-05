2020 Miami Hurricanes Recruitment Book: CB Isaiah Dunson

In this episode of The Recruit Notebook, we come across a first-rate addition to the Miami CB group: CB Isaiah Dunson.

At the start of his recruitment, there was clearly a favorite for the services of Tucker’s (GA) Isaiah Dunson CB. This program has a solid history of performance on the field, and they were the first major team to offer a 6’2 ”defensive back a purse. After making an unofficial visit to this team’s campus, Dunson pulled the trigger and made a commitment.

It was then that Dunson made a verbal commitment to the State of Florida.

After joining Willie Taggart’s Noles in August 2018, Dunson attended a junior day at Tallahassee, as well as a school camp. But after Taggart was kicked out of town after losing to Miami again (man, that was fun), Dunson left the Noles in November. And, with a strong need for CB in this class, Miami (and others) jumped to the heart of the matter by offering a scholarship to Dunson.

After that, things happened quickly; Miami, Texas and Ole Miss all extended their offerings to Dunson in January; Dunson paid an official visit to Coral Gables the weekend of January 15; and Dunson signed up with the Canes on January 17.

Dunson canceled future visits to Ole Miss and Texas, had a home visit with Canes coaching staff, and put a pen on paper inking his NLI this morning.

There is a clear parallel here with the recruitment in Miami of the 4 star CB Christian Williams in the 2019 recruitment class. He and Dunson are both 6’2 ”corners who have engaged in the best P5 programs (Alabama and Florida State, respectively), who separated from their previous commitments at the end of the cycle and returned to Miami by NSD in February. Now the work begins for the two players to develop their skills and become impact additions to Miami high school for now and for the future.

On the 247sports composite, Dunson is a 4-star hope, the national number 21 CB in this class, the number 31 in the state of Georgia and the number 325 recruit in total.

Dunson signed up for Miami after resigning from the state of Florida, and additional offers from South Carolina, Ole Miss, Texas and 11 other programs.

Like many players, Dunson stood out back and forth for Tucker (GA) this fall. At the receiver, he mainly ran vertical routes, which used his above average speed and good height to a great advantage. Dunson wasn’t just there to run for cardio either. He had 10 touchdowns as a senior HS, so he was productive on the attacking side of the ball.

But make no mistake: Dunson’s best and future position is at CB. From afar. He shows good speed (evidenced by a short shuttle time of 4.22 to a test combine in spring) and a great instinct. Dunson is rarely out of position and does his job well, reading route combinations and playing on the ball, or on a receiving threat coming into his area (if playing area).

Dunson’s height and length are also very good in BC. He’s a taller kid at 6’2 “180lbs, so there were few WRs (if any) that didn’t fit with him because of their size. He could get stronger, of course, but most HS children entering college could.

Although he didn’t have to show it often on film, Dunson’s speed (which we saw in the offensive shots he posted on his highlights) should translate into a “recovery speed” s ‘he is beaten deeply. No, he might not be able to run with the fastest players in the world, but with his combination of long speed and height / length, he should be able to recover and play on the field in cover situations.

Finally, Dunson shows a decent physical character in taking over execution / short screen. He quickly diagnoses the game and can be seen several times descending quickly towards the line of scrimmage. Like many DBs, he prefers to dive into the runner’s legs rather than a chest-to-chest tackle, but he completes this interaction well and puts the ball carrier on the ground, and that’s what counts, right?

Strengths:

Height length

Short zone speed

Instincts / IQ

Long range speed

weaknesses:

Physical construction (can add weight / strength)

Refinement of the technique

Miami needs cornerbacks the wrong way, and Dunson is pretty good. With just 5 other purses, there are clichés to be made, if Dunson can show that he is ready for prime time. And if not, there is always room on the special teams.

A player of Dunson’s size, speed, and ability is absolutely necessary in Miami high school. Sure, he’ll have to learn the scheme and hone his skills and progress a bit in the depth chart, but for this team to succeed, guys like Dunson will have to start hitting the pitch and proving their worth better late than never.

That’s all for this episode of the recruiting book.