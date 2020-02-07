2020 jewelry trends straight from the slopes

Scroll to view more pictures

While some are looking at the runways (OK and Instagram) to see what all the models are wearing on their bodies, I am more interested in what they have on their ears. And on her fingers and around her neck – do you see where I’m going with it? Earrings, rings and necklaces are the key to my heart, and luckily all jewelry trends for 2020 are absolutely obsessed. Designers like Christian Siriano stood up for the change from gold to silver with chunky, punk-inspired chains, while others like Givenchy and Jacquemus looked more playful than colorful tassels or wide white hoops. If you’re on the market to treat yourself to a few new pieces, find out about the jewelry trends that are worth trying this season.

1. Dangle earrings

At the Tadashi Shoji Fall / Winter 2020 show, models combined embellished dresses with oversized earrings, and while this extra-long look may not be as practical as IRL, the Inspo is everything. A slightly shorter pair with just as much fringe and shine gives your jewelry 2020 a drama of the 1920s. The Aqua Multi Chain Drop Earrings look like a million dollars, but they only cost $ 34.

2. Silver chains

Christian Siriano’s Fall / Winter 2020 collection was complemented by a Harley Quinn-inspired hair and makeup look, and for many ensembles, the consistency was an edgy silver chain (or two!). Dainty gold chains have been the Instagram standard for some time. So swap yours for a chunky silver version and see how the edgy twist feels. Missoma has a large selection of silver chains that are only meant to be overlaid, but the Axiom chain is still strong enough to make a standalone statement.

3. White tires

The models on the Jacquemus runway in Fall / Winter 2020 wore a variety of chunky white earrings, but none stood out like the big white tires. If you can’t choose between silver and gold, but colorful jewelry doesn’t match your look, go for a clear, crisp white in a classic shape and ask yourself why you don’t choose white tires. The enameled hoop earrings from Argento Vivo are a beautiful, somewhat smaller accessory.

4. Solo tassel

What makes a Givenchy spring / summer 2020 haute couture dress even more incredible? A long tassel earring with fringes in a matching color. This look gave me life on the catwalk, so I can’t wait to try it out in real life this year. Since most earrings are sold in sets of two, my best advice is to make a great pair with a friend and take one each. You will be surprised how different you can style the same tassel! The Akola Celia earrings have some unique woven and beaded elements over the tassel that add an extra pizzazz.