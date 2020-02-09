2020 iPhones may be delayed due to Coronavirus outbreak

An Apple analyst said a significant delay in devices that are said to be launched in the first half of the year such as the iPhone 9 is possible.

Apple iPhone 11

(Image: Vishal Mathur / News18.com)

The outbreak of Coronavirus may lead to a delay in the delivery of Apple devices. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has informed investors about this and has asked them to keep up with the Coronavirus outbreak in China, as this affects Apple suppliers such as Foxconn and Pegatron. Kuo mentioned in his note about the delays that occurred on the Foxconn site of Zhengzhou, which apparently is the production site for the popular iPhone 11 and the upcoming cheap iPhone, the iPhone 9 / iPhone SE 2.

The factory is currently focusing on the upcoming 2020 iPhones and the development team has not taken a break during the holidays. In addition, the brand has moved production equipment to India and other places because of the delays. There is a possibility of a considerable delay in the delivery of the device, which can lead to longer shipping and waiting time for the coming products. Much of this, however, depends on when the supplier factories will reopen and work will resume.

A significant delay in devices that are said to be launched in the first half of the year, such as the iPhone 9, is possible. Last week, the Apple analyst lowered the target of sending Apple devices by 10 percent due to the outbreak of Coronavirus in China.

