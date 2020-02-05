2020 Hurricanes National Signing Day in Miami

Welcome to National Signing Day, Canes fans!

Miami did the heavy lifting for this class with 20 players signing or signing up at the start of the signing period, and 3 other players joining the team as graduates transferred from other programs.

With only a few places available, we are watching all of today’s events, as a race, as usual.

Happy “crootin”, all of you!

08:25 update

Isaiah Dunson’s 4-star CB from Tucker, GA signed with Miami. Book to come later in the day (sorry, I’m a little late).

8:15 am Update

DT Willie Moise, formerly for Hollywood (FL) Chaminade-Madonna, is not expected to sign any document with Miami today by Andrew Ivins of 247sports. A long-standing engagement in Miami, Moise has work to do to qualify, and that’s the big drag here.

If Moise signed and did not qualify, Miami would completely lose this market place (as in, would not be able to get a replacement for this location). For a team that is in the mid-70s in terms of scholarships (well below the 85 scholarship limit), this is not a great proposition.

You can find out more about this in the Ivins article linked below: