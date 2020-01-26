2020 Grammy Awards Winners: Find Out Who Won a Gramaphone

The 62nd annual Grammy Awards are underway and will be held Sunday evening at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

A list of some of the main categories follows below. Check back for updates on the winners throughout the night.

Record of the year

“Hey, my” – Bon Iver

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish

“7 rings” – Ariana Grande

“Hard place” – H.E.R.

“Talking” – Khalid

“Old Town Road” – Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus

“The truth hurts” – Lizzo

“Sunflower” – Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the year

“I, I” – Bon Iver

“Norman F *** ing Rockwell” – Lana Del Rey

“When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” – Billie Eilish

“Thank you U, then” – Ariana Grande

“I knew her” – H.E.R.

“7” – Lil Nas X

“Because I love you” – Lizzo

“Father of the Bride” – Vampire Weekend

Song of the year

“Always remember us like that” – Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters

“Bad Guy” – Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters

“Bring My Flowers Now” – Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters

“Hard Place” – Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters

“Lover” – Taylor Swift, songwriter

“Norman F *** ing Rockwell” – Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters

“Someone You Loved” – Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters

“The Truth Hurts” – Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson and Jesse Saint John, songwriters

Best New Artist

Black cougars

Billie eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

COUNTRY

Best Country Solo Performance

“Absolutely”, Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere “, Ashley McBryde

“Ride Me Back Home”, Willie Nelson *WINNER

“God’s Country”, Blake Shelton

“Bring my flowers now”, Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo / Group performance

“Brand New Man”, Brooks & Dunn with Luke Combs

“I don’t remember me (before you)”, Osborne Brothers

“Voiceless”, Dan + Shay *WINNER

“Girls”, Little Big Town

“Common”, Maren Morris with Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

“Bring My Flowers Now”, Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth and Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker) *WINNER

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere “, Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“Everything comes out in the wash”, Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It”, Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Voiceless”, Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers and Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album

“Desperate man”, Eric Church

“Stronger than the truth”, Reba McEntire

“Interstate Gospel”, Pistol Annies

“Center Point Road”, Thomas Rhett

“While I live”, Tanya Tucker *WINNER

RAP

Best Rap Album

“Revenge of the Dreamers III”, Dreamville

“Championships”, Meek Mill

“I am> I was”, 21 Savage

“Igor”, Tyler, the creator

“The Lost Boy”, YBN Cordae

Best rap performance

“Middle Child”, J. Cole

“Suge”, DaBaby

“Down Bad”, Dreamville with J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

“Racks in the middle”, Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy *WINNER

“Clout”, Offset with Cardi B

Best rap / song performance

“Plus haut”, DJ Khaled with Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

“Drain too hard”, Lil Baby and Gunna

“Panini”, Lil Nas X

“Ballin”, mustard with Roddy Ricch

“The London”, Young Thug with J. Cole and Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bad Idea”, Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae with Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses”, Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross with Drake)

“Lot”, Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage with J. Cole) *WINNER

“Racks in the Middle”, Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. and Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle with Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy)

“Suge”, DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

R & B

Best R&B performance

“Come Home”, Anderson .Paak & André 300 *WINNER

“Love again”, Daniel Caesar & Brandy

“It could have been,” S.E.R. & Bryson Tiller

“Exactly what I feel”, Lizzo & Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo”, Lucky Daye

Best traditional R&B performance

“Jerome”, Lizzo *WINNER

“Time Today”, BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love”, India.Arie

“Real games”, Lucky Daye

“Built for love”, PJ Morton and Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Say So” – Pj Morton, songwriter (Pj Morton Ft. Jojo) *WINNER

“Could have been” – Dernst Emile Ii, David “Swagg Rcelious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriter (H.E.R. Ft. Bryson Tiller)

“Watch me now” – Emily King and Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance” – Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Ft. Drake)

“Roll Some Mo” – David Brown, Dernst Emile Ii and Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

Best Contemporary Urban Album

“Apollo XXI”, Steve Lacy

“Because I love you (Deluxe)”, Lizzo *WINNER

“Surcharge”, Georgia Anne Muldrow

“Saturn”, Nao

“Being Human in Public”, Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

“1123”, BJ The Chicago Kid

“Painted”, Lucky Daye

“Ella Mai”, Ella Mai

“Paul”, PJ Morton

“Ventura”, Anderson .Paak *WINNER

POP

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit”, Beyoncé

“Bad Guy”, Billie Eilish

“7 rings”, Ariana Grande

“The truth hurts”, Lizzo *WINNER

“You have to calm down”, Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo / Group performance

“Boyfriend”, Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker”, Jonas Brothers

“Old Town Road”, Lil Nas X with Billy Ray Cyrus *WINNER

“Sunflower”, Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita”, Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

Best Pop Vocal Album

“The Lion King: the gift”, Beyoncé

“When we all fall asleep, where do we go?” Billie Eilish *WINNER

“Thank you U, then”, Ariana Grande

“No. 6 Collaborations Project”, Ed Sheeran

“Lover”, Taylor Swift

Best Traditional Pop Singing Album

“Sì”, Andrea Bocelli

“Love (Deluxe Edition)”, Michael Bublé

“Watch Now”, Elvis Costello & The Imposters *WINNER

“A legendary Christmas”, John Legend

“Walls”, Barbra Streisand

Best Comedy Album

“Quality time”, Jim Gaffigan

“Relatable”, Ellen Degeneres

“Right now”, Aziz Ansari

“Patricia’s Son”, Trevor Noah

“Sticks and stones”, Dave Chappelle *WINNER

ROCK

Best Rock Performance

“This Land”, Gary Clark Jr. *WINNER

“Pretty Waste”, Bones UK

“History repeats itself”, Brittany Howard

“Woman”, Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too bad”, Rival Sons

Best metal performance

“7empest” tool *WINNER

“Astorolus – The Great Octopus”, Candlemass ft. Tony Iommi

“Humanicide”, Death Angel

“Bow down”, I prevail

“Unleashed”, Killswitch Engage

Best rock song

“This Land”, Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.) *WINNER

“Fear Inoculum”, Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones and Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (tool)

“Give yourself a try”, George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy and Ross Macdonald, songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall”, Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History repeats itself”, Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

Best Rock Album

“Social Cues”, Cage The Elephant *WINNER

“Amo”, bring me the horizon

“At the end”, The Cranberries

“Trauma”, I prevail

“Wild roots”, rival sons

