2020 Grammy Awards: three looks that stole the show

Celebrities, musicians, singers and songwriters all swarmed into the Grammy Awards, just after Kobe Bryant was announced. There was a grim atmosphere to the awards after everyone learned how the NBA star died. The red carpet cover was opened by host and television producer Ryan Seacrest, who paid a long tribute to the NBA Star. A contrasting atmosphere prevailed during the awards night when celebrities arrived for the show. If you didn’t know, the Grammys are said to be one of the most daring and scandalous award ceremonies, in terms of sartoriality.

Many celebrities have won big prizes, winning multiple awards in categories such as song of the year, album of the year, record of the year, and best rap song of the year. Everyone was dressed new as they walked to the red carpet at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. From fancy dresses to dragging dresses through colorful tuxedos and plunging necklines; the Grammy’s red carpet had it all. And so, without further ado, we’re putting together three of the best looks of the night.

1. Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen on the red carpet

Accompanying her husband, John Legend, Chrissy Teigen arrived on the red carpet of the Grammys in a tangerine issue that perfectly complimented her complexion. The dress, which was a creation of Yanina Couture, was a mixture of frills, peplum silhouette and showed just the right amount of skin. Exaggerated flounces at the top of the dress have become the focal point of her look, until you take a look at the thigh-high slit. The tangerine number was curved at the waist and open in a peplum silhouette. The dress was paired with a pair of gold strappy sandals and a youthful glow. She opted for a minimalist look for hair and makeup and completed her look with a shiny pout.

2. Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande on the red carpet

It seems that Ariana Grande most certainly obtained the memo for the Grammy Awards and appeared on the red carpet in a tulle evening dress. The singer literally closed the red carpet with her large dress and turned heads. Ariana Grande arrived on the red carpet and had her Cinderella moment in the gray tulle dress which consisted of layers and layers of tulle. The oversized Giambattista Valli dress is said to have grown to around 20 feet in diameter. She paired the look with mid-length gloves, custom Christian Louboutin heels with custom non-slip soles and her iconic ponytail, which was dyed a slight shade of blonde.

3. Lana Del Rey

Lana Del Ray on the red carpet

Lana Del Rey was a beaded beauty at the Grammy Awards this year. The singer’s album was nominated for the album of the year and you will never guess where her dress comes from. When she was interviewed on the red carpet, she was of course asked who she was wearing, to which she replied, “the mall”. The dress featured a beaded tassel detailing the bottom, with the top half also adorned with pearls. The dress also featured a tasteful keyhole cutout and a thigh-high slit, and was complemented with ruffled sleeves. Singer Summertime Sadness completed the look with a pair of silver heels, a bold eyeliner and vintage retro hairstyle. She most certainly looked like a dazzling beauty queen in silver.

While many other looks didn’t quite cut us, these looks certainly cut for the best dressed at the Grammy Awards. While many have failed to impress, these looks certainly serve as a major style inspiration.

