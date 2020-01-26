2020 Grammy Awards: every must-see moment that went viral on social media

The most popular music names gathered in the Staples Center for the 62nd Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday evening, for a night that is certainly filled with powerful performances and moving tributes.

The event only lasted a few hours after the former Laker Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna died in a helicopter accident. Their death was felt on both the red carpet and is likely to be during the show.

Alicia Keys is hosted, with shows scheduled from Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Aerosmith, the Jonas Brothers, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton and a special tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle.

In honor of Kobe

Kick off the show, Lizzo said, “Tonight is for Kobe,” before he sat down at the piano to play an emotional rendition of “Cuz I Love You.” Then she roared through “Love Hurts” and the crowd got hyped.

Alicia Keys then came on stage to pay tribute.

“Here we are together, on the biggest night of music, to celebrate the artists who are doing the best. But to be honest, we all feel crazy right now, because earlier today, Los Angeles, America and the whole world a hero, “she said. “And we are literally here with a broken heart in the house that Kobe Bryant has built. At the moment, Kobe and his daughter Gianna and all those who are tragically lost today are in our minds, they are in our hearts, they are in our prayers, they are in this building and I would like to ask everyone to take a moment and hold them in you and share our strength and our support with their families. We never thought we were in a million years should start the show as follows, never, never, never. So we wanted to do something that could describe a little bit how we all feel now. “

She then brought Boyz II Men onto the stage to join her for a performance of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday,” before the camera watched both retired Kobe jerseys hanging in the Staples Center.

She later sat at the piano again and said that Kobe loved music and added that “he would like us to keep the vibrations high.”

