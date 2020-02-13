2020 DICE Summit: Disney “Wants to take advantage of the power of creatives throughout the industry.”

Following the success of Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Disney gives game developers a license to explore different IPs – including Star Wars – and gives them the leeway to create new adventures for famous characters.

At the 2020 DICE Summit at the Aria Convention Center in Las Vegas, the senior VP for games and interactive experiences at Disney Sean Shoptaw explained their new approach to new video game licenses.

“I am here for a specific reason: to enable you to do truly unique things with our [catalog]. We want to take advantage of the power of creatives throughout the industry.”

With Fallen Order the sixth best selling title of 2019, with a turnover of 10 million and passing Battlefront 2 2017, which sold 9 million, the future looks bright for Lucasfilm, Disney, EA and especially for gamers looking down in the course of a new golden age of computer gaming because technology matches the storytelling ambitions of the team behind the games.

