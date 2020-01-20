2020 Democratic candidates tie guns in March of King's Day

Democratic presidential candidates celebrated Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy in a Baptist congregation on Monday, bandaging arms with each other and with civil rights leaders in a tens of thousands march to the Statehouse.

At the Zion Baptist Church, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren shook hands before the march, which did not take place after the last debate.

“This is THE handshake,” said presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard as Sanders and Warren reached over to shake hands in the front row. She and her rival Amy Klobuchar attended the service before joining Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, and other contenders on the march to the statehouse.

In last week’s debate, Warren and Sanders argued over what was said during a private conversation about a woman’s chances of becoming president. Sanders then reached out and Warren pulled away.

Now, in the days leading up to the first vote in the 2020 Democratic Presidential Contest, the party’s leading hopes are splitting time between the critical states of South Carolina and Iowa at king-celebrating events.

The march brought together more candidates than were involved in the last two debates. They arrived at the statehouse when King’s icon “I have a dream” spoke on loudspeakers.

While the Iowa and New Hampshire Democrats vote first for their candidate, the first one in southern South Carolina is crucial evidence that a candidate can come to terms with black voters. The state’s holiday celebration, the Columbia King Day at the Dome, is a remarkable event for democratic politicians.

Michael Wukela, Sanders spokesman, said the King event in South Carolina was “pure and simple respect,” and noted that racial inequalities in areas such as criminal law and poverty underscore the importance of remembering an icon of civil rights.

“If you can’t stand with people every day who face these challenges and yet embrace a vision of hope and grace, you don’t deserve their respect, let alone their voice,” he said.

King Day at the Dome began in 2000 in response to a decision by lawmakers to keep the Confederate battle flag off the statehouse’s copper-covered dome. Tens of thousands of people marched through downtown Columbia from the prayer service to the statehouse.

Legislators finally agreed to a compromise that put the flag in a flagpole, even though one was clearly visible in front of the building. The deal also recognized the state’s Martin Luther King Jr. Day and created the Confederate Memorial Day.

After the racist massacre of nine Bible study participants in a historic black church in Charleston, lawmakers voted in 2015 to remove the flag from the site.

In the past few years, many Democratic presidents have found their way to the north facade of the statehouse, including John Edwards, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Last year, Sanders and Sen. Cory Booker competed who canceled the 2020 race.

Many of the candidates from around the world planned to travel to Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday for the Brown and Black Forum, recognized as one of the oldest of its kind for presidential candidates focusing on minorities. Traditionally a debate, the event has been more of a one-on-one candidate forum in recent years.

Former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg, who is not going to the primaries but has invested part of his multi-million dollar ad spending there, plans to partake in King Day parade in Little Rock, Arkansas. Technical businessman Andrew Yang is in the middle of a 17-day bus tour of Iowa and plans to stay there.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com – All rights reserved.