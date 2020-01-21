2020 Democrat contenders link up during MLK Jr. Day walk

COLUMBIA, SC (AP) – Democratic presidential candidates paused in their recent feuds on Monday as they walked shoulder to shoulder through the streets of the capital of South Carolina to honor the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. and rally around their efforts to defeat President Donald Trump in November.

The truce was illustrated when Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren shook hands at the Zion Baptist Church, and then tied their arms as they walked with the other contestants later in the morning. It was a gesture that did not materialize last week on a stage of debate where the main progressive candidates argued over whether Sanders had said in private that a woman could not be president. Warren refused to shake Sanders’ outstretched hand after the debate.

“It’s THE handshake,” said presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard, a member of the Democratic Congress in Hawaii.

From there, the candidates walked to the Statehouse, a building steeped in the history of racial struggles in South Carolina.

For at least a few hours, the quarrels between White House hopes over who is best placed to defeat Trump have given way to a united condemnation of how they perceive he has handled the American racial divide. Senator Amy Klobuchar said there were “not many parties to blame when one party is the Ku Klux Klan,” referring to Trump’s comments following a deadly clash in 2017 between white supremacists and Anti-racist protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who said he decided to run in 2020 following the violence in Charlottesville, said Trump had “given oxygen” to racism. Warren pledged to work toward what she called a more tolerant society, noting that “America is ready to move beyond this dark moment of Donald Trump.” Sanders encouraged the crowd to follow King’s legacy and “stand together”.

“Let’s go ahead and finish the trip,” he added.

In his rallying speech, Californian businessman Tom Steyer referred to the tension between Warren and Sanders while dropping a reference in a previous debate to the fundraising of his Democratic rival Pete Buttigieg.

“This is not the time for people who run together to bicker or complain. Now is not the time for wine cellars, old stories and old videos, ”he said. “It’s a time when we have a job: beating Mr. Trump.”

Former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, the only remaining black candidate in the race, said progress made during the civil rights movement had been blocked by Trump.

“We cannot go from hope and change to fear and settle for that,” he said.

Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, walked and attended a prayer service in South Carolina, but left for Iowa before the speech program began.

Trump and Vice President Mike Pence visited the Martin Luther King Jr. memorial in Washington, D.C, Monday afternoon, stopping in front of the monument and the wreaths to pay tribute.

In the final days leading up to the first votes in the 2020 Democratic presidential poll, the party’s top hopes split their time between the critical early-voting states of South Carolina and Iowa at events celebrating the king. While the Democrats of Iowa and New Hampshire vote first for their candidate, the first primary in South Carolina is a crucial testing ground for a candidate’s courage with black voters.

King’s Day at the Columbia Dome, a notable event for Democratic politicians, began in 2000 in response to the decision of state lawmakers this year to keep the Confederate battle flag fluttering from the copper-covered dome of the Statehouse which is at the top of the dome. Tens of thousands of people marched through downtown Columbia from prayer service to the Statehouse.

Legislators finally agreed to a compromise that moved the flag on a flagpole, although the flagpole was prominently displayed in front of the building. The agreement also recognized Martin Luther King Jr. Day in the state and created the Confederate Memorial Day.

In 2015, following the racist massacre of nine Bible study participants in a historic black church in Charleston, lawmakers voted to remove the flag from the field.

In recent years, many candidates for the Democratic presidency have made their way to the north-facing facade of the Statehouse, including John Edwards, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. Last year, Sanders and Senator Cory Booker, who has since abandoned the 2020 race, were in attendance.

Many candidates in the broad field also traveled to Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday for the Brown and Black Forum, which is recognized as one of the country’s longest running minority presidential candidate events. Traditionally a debate, the event has become a forum for individual candidates. Several candidates answered specific questions about some of their past decisions in the public service. Biden defended the Obama administration’s immigration record. He again declined to reveal how he advised Obama on the evictions, but Biden said his administration would focus on “family reunification” and would not detain asylum seekers at the border. “They show up” for the auditions, he said.

Klobuchar said she regretted early in her Senate career that she supported a move to make English the official language of the country. Buttigieg, when asked about South Bend’s struggle to detain black police, said, “This is an area where I have admitted that we are not where we want to be.”

Former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, Who Doesn’t Compete in Advance Voting States, but Spends Part of His Multi-Million-Dollar Advertising Spending on It, Hiked the Course of the Annual “Marade” of Little Rock (a step and a parade) marking King’s Vacation.

“It reminds me of New York,” joked Bloomberg, tossing candy into the crowd and posing for photos.

Tech businessman Andrew Yang is on a 17-day bus tour of Iowa and plans to stay there.

