2020 Boise State Recruiting Roundup: 01/20/20

I wanted to wait a week before posting another article because the recruitment front was so slow, but lo and behold, WE HAVE SOME! What started out as a slow week for the Broncos turned out to be pretty solid. We got ourselves and OC and lured Matt Miller back out of the Montana wilderness to coach broad recipients. Bronco basketball had a great weekend humiliating the state of Utah. Finally, we got some urgently needed recruitment news. You can read about the three new recruits below. One last hint: Chance Luper lifted the commitment this weekend, as we all expected, so that he was completely removed. Continue reading!

Isaiah Bradford, S., Redlands East Valley HS (Redlands, CA)

Based on available statistics, Bradford ended the year with 23 tackles, 16 solo tackles and 2 passes that were defended before his season ended due to injury. At the moment, it sounds as if Bradford’s planned enrollment in gray in January 2021 is planned. We’ll see how that works.

Bradford noted on Twitter on 13 that they had had surgery to fix his broken ACL.

I just had an operation today, everything went well … now it will be a long way to recovery, but everything will be worth it and my comeback will go crazy. Stay tuned.

– Isaiah Bradford (@kinngzay), December 14, 2019

Brandon Hernandez, OL, Yucaipa HS (Yucaipa, CA)

Brandon’s season is over after his Thunderbirds finish 3-7. Brandon played aggressively and collected some defense statistics. He had a total of 29 duels, 12 solo duels, a hurry and a defended pass. Last season’s highlights for Brandon aren’t available yet, but I’ll update them as soon as they’re available.

Russell Corrigan, TE, Hutchinson, Senior HS (Hutchinson, MN)

I finally have statistics for Corrigan!

Pass – 36-69 (52.2%) 760 meters 5TDs 4 INT

Noise – 154 noise, 889 yards (5.8 yards), 31 TDs, 1 fumble

Defensive – 3 tackles in total, 1 INT

Very interesting statistics for a player we recruited from TE. It definitely shows that he is an athlete, which we like!

Donovan Clark, CB, HS Lincoln (Tacoma, WA)

Lincoln lost to Eastside Catholic 21-34 in the semifinals of the Washington 3A State Football Playoffs. Lincoln ends his season 10-3. Donovan finally seems to have updated statistics for the season. He has 21 tackles, 10 solo, 1 TFL, 1 interception and 5 pass breakups.

Kaonohi Kaniho, CB, HS Kahuku (Kahuku, HI)

Nathan Cardona, OG, Yorba Linda HS (Yorba Linda, CA)

Yorba Linda lost on Friday 16-28 to St. Paul in the quarterfinals and ended with 10-2 for the year. Statistics are generally not thought to be offensive lineman.

Robert Cooper, DE, Bethel HS (Spanaway, WA)

Bethel lost on 20/21 Friday hardly against Kennewick and came 8-4 for the year. Statistics for him are not available in the win. The defeat ended Bethel’s playoff run. Cooper’s statistics are solid: 39 tackles, 5 defeats and 6 sacks in 7 games.

Nick Booker-Brown, DT, Westfield HS (Houston, TX)

BNB has not yet signed with the Broncos. There is plenty of speculation, but the anticipation is that he is still signing with the Broncos.

Westfield lost 17:35 to Guyer on Friday and ended his season 13-2 shortly before the final. Defensive statistics were not available when winning. Booker-Brown only has statistics for the first 4 games, in which he has a total of 22 duels, 13 solo duels, 5 duels for defeats and 3 sacks.

LaTrell Caples, WR, Lancaster HS (Lancaster, TX)

The Tigers lost to Lone Star 20-38 and ended their playoffs. They end their season at 11-3. Statistics were not available for the win. LaTrell had 59 receptions for 1,021 yards (17.3 ypc) and 12 TDs.

Riden Leong, OT, Orange Coast College (Honolulu, HI)

The pirates were banned by Southwestern 0-41 on Saturday and went to 1-9. Statistics are generally not saved for offensive Lineman.

The pirate season is over.

Semaj Verner, S, Mayfair HS (Lakewood, CA)

Verners Mayfair Monsoons ended their season 5-6 after beating Div in the first round of the playoffs. 5A CIF Southern Section 12:42 lost to Chino Hills. Statistics for Verner are not yet available.

Herbert Gums, DT, Diboll HS (Diboll, TX)

Gums’ Lumberjack Squad ended the season 11-1 after beating C.H. Yoe in the area round of the 2019 TX State 3A D1 Conference Playoffs. Statistics for Herbert are not yet available.

Austin Bolt, TE, Borah HS (Boise, ID)

Bolt is a 3-star consensus employee who has a range of regional offerings, including Utah State, Idaho, Montana, Montana, UNLV and Idaho.

Austin was named Idaho’s Gatorade Player of the Year after completing a total of 2,771 yards offensive and 36 touchdowns. This includes 1,391 rushing yards and 26 touchdowns as well as 1,380 passing yards and 10 other touchdowns. He also had 62 tackles in defense with 4 interceptions. He literally did everything for the Lions.

The Lions lost to Highland in the quarterfinals of the 5A State Playoffs and ended their season 7-3.

Rodney Robinson, CB, HS Cajon (San Bernardino, CA)

Robinson is a 3-star recruit with offers from Washington, Washington, Oregon, Yale, Princeton, Howard and a handful of MW teams.

Robinson had 80 tackles, a sack and 4 interceptions to help his cajon squad score 9-3 after losing to Corona del Mar in the quarter-finals of the 3A CIF Southern Section.

Shane Irwin, DE, Long Beach City College (Long Beach, CA)

Irwin is a 3-star DE commit from LBCC. He passed on offers from UNLV, Liberty, New Mexico, SJSU and UTEP to become Bronco.

LBCC ended this season 7-3. Shane had a total of 47 tackles, 25 solo, 14.5 DFL and 8.5 sacks.

Divine Obichere, DT, HS Diboll (Long Beach, CA)

Divine is a 3-star commit also from LBCC, where he worked for DL ​​for two years. Obichere passed on offers from Liberty, SJSU and UTEP as Bronco. In his two years with LBCC, Divine had 92 tackles, 42 solo, 21 TFL and 10 sacks.

Cade Fennegan, QB, HS Woodrow Wilson (Dallas, TX)

Cade is a two-star recruit from Dallas, TX who will return from a church mission this summer. Cade was originally transferred to high school in northern Texas. He also had offers from Abilene Christian, New Mexico State, and Southern Miss.

Cade played for WWHS for 3 years. In his career he was 469-754 (62.2%) for 6,454 yards, 94 TDs and 30 INTs. He also contributed 796 yards on the ground on 145 vans (5.5 ypc) and 18 other TDs. Older highlights below.

Kyle Juergens, OL, St. Margaret Episcopal School (San Juan Capistrano, CA)

Kyle said yes this weekend after previously being a USC commit, but his offer was withdrawn after too many people were involved in the position. Kyle was listed at 6 ’4.5” and 242 lbs and also had offerings from Arizona State, BYU, SDSU, SJSU, UNLV, Nevada, and Northern Arizona.

Kyle played both OL and DL in high school, but was recruited as an OL for the Broncos. His Tartans team won 9-2 after falling to Los Altos in the first round in the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs. His season statistics seem incomplete as he only has statistics for 6 games. In these 6 games he had 34 tackles and 2 defense sacks. Highlights below.

Brock Miller, LB, State of North Carolina (Raleigh, NC) / John Carroll Catholic HS (Fort Pierce, FL)

Miller is a graduate transfer from the NC state. Miller had 40 tackles, 11 TFL and a sack for the Wolfpack last season.

From high school. Miller had an impressive list of offers, including BSU, Cal, Virginia Tech, Ole Miss, Virginia, Miami, Kentucky, Cincinnati, Mississippi State and Minnesota, to name a few. In 2 years he had 257 tackles, 175 solo, 88 TFL and 34 sacks. Wowzer. It will be a very welcome and experienced edition of the Broncos.

We are still trying to fill the RB position for this class as well as a trainer and possibly another DL and LB. Only a few weeks until the day of signing.

GO BRONCOS!