2020 ATH Jake Thaw speaks about Michigan commitment

Michigan added a versatile athlete to their 2020 class this week, and preferred walk-on quarterback / receiver / defensive back Jake Thaw.

The road from Thaw to Ann Arbor is interesting. Thaw was committed to Stanford as a preferred walk-on, except that he was admitted to college, but he didn’t get on. Hence, Thaw was working on completing applications and contacting coaches. In what Thaw said that Maize n Brew was a “bizarre coincidence”, he filled out an application for Michigan when Wolverines brought back coach / special team coordinator Jay Harbaugh, giving Thaw a phone call. Before Thaw answered Jay’s call, he had no contact with the coaching staff of Michigan.

Harbaugh told Thaw that he enjoyed his skills. “He told me that he really liked my tape and that I could do many different things, but especially that there was no rush to make a decision,” Thaw said. “I liked everything he had to say.”

Thaw noted that Harbaugh liked his film. “He loved my change of direction, ball skills and explosiveness, but especially my versatility,” Thaw said.

According to Thaw, Michigan plans to start him as a slot receiver, but they are also interested in seeing him in safety. The 5-foot-10 athlete from Westport, CT believes he plays a role in the Michigan schedule. “They have many great packages with all sorts of movements and bubbles that play my strengths,” Thaw said. “I just love the ability of the offense to do a multitude of different things from different attunements.”

Thaw’s first visit to Michigan came two weeks ago, where he was able to meet head coach Jim Harbaugh and others from the staff, as well as some players. “Coach was great – energetic, handsome and more importantly, everything I said really I believe. If he says something, he means it, “Thaw said. “The visit was also as good as it could have been. All the guys in the team were good guys and the facilities are by far the best I have been to. “

Thaw, as a member of the Michigan team, was enthusiastic about how things fell into place for Thaw. “I can’t wait. I’m happy to be a Michigan football player, but I’m even more excited to get started and work,” Thaw said.