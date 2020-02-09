2020 Academy Awards: Brad Pitt and Laura Dern win the Academy Awards in a night of historical novelties

Brad Pitt and Laura Dern got their first Academy Awards at the 92nd Academy Awards, on an evening that could make history on several fronts, depending on how the best picture race takes place.

Although he won an Oscar for “12 Years a Slave” as producer, Pitt received his first actor as an actor for his supporting role in “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in impeachment proceedings against President Trump, stating that his 45-second Speech took more time than the Senate intended for witnesses.

Dern was recognized for “Marriage Story” and thanked her current parents, Bruce Dern and Diane Ladd, in an emotional speech.

Both victories had been eagerly awaited given the numerous honors they had won in the run-up to the Oscar night.

A Netflix film (“The Irishman” or “Marriage Story”) or a foreign language film (“Parasite” in South Korea) could be considered the best picture.

“Parasite” started its evening winning the best original script and received a big ovation, as the film by director Bong Joon-ho showed throughout the awards season. Another nominee for the best picture, the writer and director Taika Waititi’s anti-Nazi satire “Jojo Rabbit”, accepted the adapted screenplay award.

Five of the nine best images nominated have received at least one award, with “Once Upon a Time” being given a second for production design and “Little Women” for costume design.

American Factory, a Netflix documentary released with the support of Obamas, was recognized in this category. The film traces the takeover of a production facility in Ohio by Chinese interests.

“Toy Story 4”, like its predecessor, was recognized as the best animated film in 2011 – the first franchise company to receive two awards within this category, which was launched in 2002.

“Joker” starring Joaquin Phoenix as the Batman villain could also be the first comic-based film to start the evening with more nominations than any other film. And Quentin Tarantino – a two-time screenwriting champion – could reveal his first film if voters at the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences chose a film called “Once Upon a Time” in their world.

A little bit darker, director Sam Mendes could set a record for the longest time between Oscars in this category two decades after his debut if he won the 1917 First World War film, which is generally regarded as the frontrunner. “American beauty.”

The excitement of the best picture race remains at the heart of this year’s event, based on the consistency of the acting awards given to the film industry ahead of the biggest night.

The awards also revived the debate about inclusion and diversity within the academy that launched the hashtag #OscarsSoWhite five years ago. Despite the Academy’s efforts to address the problem, only one person of color – actress Cynthia Erivo, for the Harriet Tubman biography “Harriet” – is among the 20 nominees for best and supportive actor and best actress.

Oscars ratings are being watched closely, while major ceremonies, including the Golden Globes, which started this season’s season at reduced prices in early January, and the Grammys generally declined two weeks ago.

The ceremony again decided to waive a designated host after this approach was applied in 2019. Although this was a novelty, it will be interesting to see if it arouses similar curiosity the second time.

The night started with a rousing musical number by Janelle Monae, followed by an introduction by two previous hosts, Steve Martin and Chris Rock, who made fun of the lack of female directors and people of color among the nominees.

Matthew A. Cherry, director of the animated short film “Hair Love”, dedicated his victory to the late Kobe Bryant while speaking of the need for greater representation.