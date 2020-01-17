When it comes to a project in any sport, the quality of the choices is much more important than the quantity of the choices. The New York Islanders’ five picks in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft impress in their first season after being drafted.

Of these five choices, two were in the first two rounds of the project and the other three were in rounds five, six and seven. Looking strictly at the placement of the choices, it appeared that the Islanders only had two shots to get a real talent in the NHL.

In the 23rd selection in the first round, Philip Tomasino, Ryan Suzuki and Arthur Kaliyev had good prospects. However, general manager Lou Lamoriello and the screening team went with their gut.

Simon Holmstrom

Swedish striker Simon Holmstrom was a bit on hand and surprised the fans when the Islanders took him 23rd overall. Holmstrom has played at various levels with the HV71 club of the Swedish Hockey League and has progressed in its ranks by achieving levels U16, J18 and J20. The impressive part of Holmstrom’s game is that it has found success on all levels faster than expected. At 18, he played in the playoffs of SuperElit (the second best level in the SHL) and collected three points in three games. Unfortunately, his draft year was slightly derailed due to hip and thumb injuries.

New York Islanders Simon Holmstrom, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Holmstrom signed a contract this summer and spent most of the preseason before being demoted to the Bridgeport Sound Tigers of the American Hockey League (from ‘Islanders, Simon Holmstrom accepts entry-level contract’) ‘, Newsday, 07/15/2019). He currently has five points (three goals, two assists) in 25 games with Bridgeport.

Take these figures with a grain of salt because the Sound Tigers have an excruciating season. Bridgeport currently sits last in the Atlantic Division and the Eastern Conference. This is partly because some of Bridgeport’s talent is in the NHL and also because the Sound Tigers are also injured. Considering Holmstrom is a rookie in a men’s league and this is his first season in North America, he is adapting and there is certainly more work to be done.

Samuel Bolduc

It’s a choice that New York fans should be excited about. In the second round, the Islanders decided to strengthen their blue line by choosing defender Samuel Bolduc. This choice was acquired by the Islanders in Travis Hamonic’s trade with the Calgary Flames in June 2017. Ironically, Bolduc plays a style of play similar to Hamonic where he uses his size and his muscles to his advantage.

The 6 foot 4 inch and 212 pound defender can skate, shoot and pass while remaining engaged in defense. Despite being a versatile defender, he was not classified as a scout.

Samuel Bolduc of the Armada Blainville-Boisbriand (Antoine Meunier Photography)

This season, Bolduc had 16 points in 32 games with the Blainville-Boisbriand armada of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League before being traded against the Sherbrooke Phoenix. Since being traded, the Laval, Quebec native has collected seven points in eight games. With both teams, Bolduc has a plus-10 combined in his plus / minus category, which shows that he is defensively responsible in situations of equal strength.

Reece Newkirk

After Bolduc, 90 choices passed before the Islanders returned to the draft. When they did, they picked the Portland Winterhawks center from the Western Hockey League’s Reece Newkirk. When he first came to Portland in the 2018 season, Newkirk did not play well and only scored 11 points in 58 games. However, the native of Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, turned heads when he set a new career high in the 2019 season with 59 points in 68 games. Ryan Pike, the home of the Hockey Writers, placed Newkirk in the top 100 in last year’s preliminary rankings.

Kirill Ustimenko, Reece Newkirk and Robert Michel (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

This season seems to be Newkirk’s best to date if he stays in good health. He currently has 49 points in 39 games. Newkirk is currently on a 16-hitting streak, scoring 21 points during that period. He likes to prepare the puck and is more of a playmaker since he has 19 goals and 30 assists this season. He is also a smaller attacker who is not afraid to go to dirty areas. It is important to have any team and if he continues this style of play, he should eventually find his way to training in the NHL.

Felix Bibeau

Felix Bibeau is a very interesting choice. He was too old at 20 and took the sixth round of the draft at 178th overall. His positioning project makes him a high risk and low risk selection. At 20, he has a chance to play in the NHL earlier than some other developing players due to his physical maturity.

It should be noted that he does not have a contract, but it is still owned by the Islanders and with the way he plays, there is no reason why the Islanders should not sign it. This season, Bibeau scored 17 goals and 18 assists as captain of the Quebec Remparts of the QMJHL before being traded to the Chicoutimi Saguenéens for two first round picks. Since his arrival, he has nine points in 10 games and is a plus-six up / down.

Cole coskey

For their final choice, the Islanders drafted Saginaw Spirit’s right wing Cole Coskey in the seventh round of the draft. The attacker has the least impressive track record, but his greatest advances are more recent. He, like Bibeau, is another exaggerated and already 20 years old. His best season was the 2019 season where he reached 63 points in 52 games. Coskey has accumulated 31 goals along the way.

Cole Coskey, New York Islanders (Jess Starr / The Hockey Writers)

Coskey continued its recent success and is on the verge of having its best season in the Ontario Hockey League. He currently has 54 points in 41 games and already has 25 goals this year. He has a knack for finding the back of the net, with 25 or more goals in each of the past three seasons.

All of these perspectives have impressed for one reason or another, which is a very good thing for Islanders. Regarding the draft, you hope the top three picks have potential in the NHL. If one of the others does, then you have a good draft. It looks like the 2019 draft for the Islanders has been solid, although it only has five picks. Even if some of them don’t fit in the Islanders uniform, they can help Bridgeport or be part of a bigger business.