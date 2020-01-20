The Miami Hurricanes have won, developed and deployed well in the narrow final position over the past 25 years, and that hasn’t stopped in a new decade. The “Canes” have produced some of the best tight ends ever in college football and the NFL. Names like Jeremy Shockey, Bubba Franks, Greg Olsen, Jimmy Graham and David Njoku have played in orange and green.

The hurricanes in 2019 had three strong results, including Brevin Jordan, who was recognized as the Mackey Award finalist for the country’s best hard end in his second season. I personally thought the bottlenecks were worse and the decision to put Irvin or Mallory on the line and have Jordan in passport protection was stunning. Fortunately, this era of crime is over.

Brevin Jordan

Jordan is an excellent country The Bishop Gorman Alumnus has been producing since arriving in Coral Gables. As a freshman, he played in nine games and caught 32 balls for nine yards per catch and four touchdowns. In 2019, Jordan injured himself towards the end of the season and only played nine games again. Jordan caught 34 balls for 14.1 yards per catch and only two touchdowns.

The six-foot-three, 235-pound athlete should have been more involved in the red zone and disappeared from the call sheet against Georgia Tech, Pitt and sometimes against Virginia. A top athlete who is a match-up nightmare has to get Rhett Lashlee to start spring soccer in 2020.

Mallory is another four-star blue chip tight end on the Canes list. Mallory flashed moments of brilliance, but also of the absurdity of the ugly drops. The Florida 231 pounder averaged 18.3 yards per catch in 16 catches and scored three goals in 2019. Mallory has to prepare his eye discipline for a 2020 season in which there is usually only one close end, two close ends on the field. Jordan could also stand in a wide range with the lack of experienced talent in the wide reception room.

The rest

Michael Irvin II, Brian Polendey and Larry Hodges were the other tight ends on the list. Irvin II is a two-meter 234 pounder from St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida. Irvin II is built more like a blocker than a pass catcher and only caught two balls in 2019.

Polendey is on the way to 2020 in the transfer portal after having a limited season in 2019. He got a career pass in Miami, but at six feet six, he weighs 240 pounds to be quality somewhere in the group of five. His lack of speed won’t be that obvious.

Larry Hodges prevailed against Bethune-Cookman and drove two touchdown passes in his only hurricane action so far.

2020 look ahead

I expect Rhett Lashlee to use Brevin Jordan in a variety of ways across the field in 2020. The LSU gave the offensive coordinators an overview of what a versatile pace lineup could do and prevented the defense from making their own substitutions. Jordan is the type of child who can stand out, in the slot, in the wing, in line with the hand down or in the back field.

Mallory needs to train his eye discipline this off-season. He has the raw ability, but it needs to be sanded and the drops just can’t be that common. How do you train eye discipline? A variety of ways to train speed, agility, change of direction and even extra work on the jug machine. The use of unlimited speed, agility, and COD work that forces the player to watch, read, and respond to the coaches instead of having fixed treads, and timing can be critical to keeping your eyes on the ball catch first.

There is also newcomer Dominic Mammarelli from Naples, FL. He’s a three-star guy who already weighs six feet three, 235 pounds, and is ready to play the time.