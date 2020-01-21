2019 Miami Hurricanes Position Recap: Quarterback

Everyone is watching it under the microscope. Everyone has a favorite player and an opinion about who should (or should have) played. This is the most important position in the field and one that Miami has struggled to achieve adequately in recent years.

Right, I’m talking about quarterback.

As a red shirt newcomer from Lawrenceville, GA, Williams won the first QB job that emerged from a fire contest in the fall. Williams made a strong start to the year, completing at least 63.3% of his passes in the first four games in Miami. Sure, the team only went 2-2 in these 4 games, but Williams looked like a solid starting QB for the Canes.

Williams started his career with a Miami record for the number of passes thrown non-stop. However, this came to a complete standstill in Miami’s fifth game of the year when a lively Virginia Tech team started chatting about a seasonal layoff of coach Justin Fuente. Williams threw 3 INTs in his first 7 passes (fun fact: he completed all of his passes that day ….. only half of them went to the other team) and after a fumble by a receiver the first game after his On the bench, Miami went to VT 28-0.

At that time we met the Jarren who throws INTs in droves. He would throw 3 interceptions in another loss, this to the FIU in November. Jarren’s 7th Interception came up against Louisiana Tech in the bowl game.

After sitting a few games behind N’Kosi Perry, Williams returned to the starting lineup at the end of the Pitt game (and threw the winner TD to KJ Osborn). After returning to the QB job, Williams led Miami to a 27:10 win in Florida (which should have been 40+ to 10, but hey, beggars can’t be a choice), and then he put the Miami on forever – and tie record for TD in a game of 6 against Louisville. As I said, the lows were low, but the highs were stratospheric.

At best, Williams was a precise, determined player who was operated on when throwing RPO slants. In the worst case, Williams was a running player who passed the ball over and over to the other team.

What Williams really was is probably a mix of the two. It had the most overtaking times, 19 TDs and 7 INTs a year, so there’s a lot to like. But the offense also fought under his direction (and yes, OK Dan Enos’ less exciting scheme), and that cannot be overlooked.

Perry is a talented red shirt junior with a huge arm. He played the role of backup quarterback for most of the 2019 season. He was preparing like a beginner to be ready when called, and at times he played well in his relief role.

After coming in for Williams against Virginia Tech, Perry threw a 42-35 loss to the Hokies for 422 yards, 4 TDs and 1 INT. This feat brought Perry the starting job for the next three games, and he led Miami to a win over Virginia, which was then number 9, but to a loss to a Georgia Tech team with three wins and a dogfight against Pitt, in which he was used for Williams.

After returning to the bank in Pitt, Perry saw only three more games of the year, mostly as a mop-up. He was fetched from the bank against Duke and Louisiana Tech in hopes of achieving the same explosive performance as Virginia Tech, but that didn’t happen, and Miami lost those games.

Perry has been around for 3 years, and like Williams, the deviation from ceiling to floor of his performance is miles apart. But he will always experience the Virginia Tech game as a day of great personal achievement, even if the team has lost. And the win over Virginia, though a tough, defensive game with limited offensive blast, was the best win of the year for Miami, and Perry led the team there. It is also a good memory. That being said, it was not a great year for # 5.

Martell, a former 5-star recruit, moved from Ohio to Miami last spring. Although Martell was 43-0 in HS Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas (NV), he was unable to really influence the QB battle in spring or autumn.

Martell took some snapshots of Wildcat QB and slot receivers earlier this year, but they quickly dried up. Martell is said to have been dealing with personal issues for a while and stepped down from the team to resolve them. He returned to the team for the bowl game and received a series at QB. He went 1/1 for 7 yards (a 3rd down conversion) and after a jump-off in Miami, he went to the bench for the rest of the game.

Although Martell is a “prominent” personality, the broadcast of which set fire to social media and many national sports websites with hot takes and comments, his influence on the Canes in 2019 was negligible at best.

Freshman Peyton Matocha was added to the new league in 2019. Other players in the position were walking and saw no game actions.

When you add up the numbers of quarterbacks that had (almost) all of the 2019 season – Jarren Williams and N’Kosi Perry – the statistical line is pretty solid.

255/437 passes, 58.5% degrees, 3239 yards, 7.4 yards / attempt, 27 TD, 10 INT, 136.42 rating, 249.2 yards / game.

If these numbers had been collected by one player, it would have been a national top 25 season for that person. Players with similar numbers in 2019 include Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan, Jordan Love from Utah (but he threw 17 INTs), Justin Fields from Ohio (but he threw 41 TDs and also ran in for couple) and Utah QB Tyler Huntley (born Hallandale, FL, for what it’s worth).

In addition, the teams led by the QBs listed in the paragraph above went to 42-12. And Utah State had HALF of those losses while the other 3 teams went 35-6.

In a vacuum, an overall performance similar to that of Miami in 2019 could have been enough to make double-digit gains. But unfortunately that wasn’t the case for Miami.

I had written a version of this play that talked about the merits of N’Kosi Perry and Jarren Williams in Rhett Lashlee’s spreading crime.

Then D’Eriq King announced his transfer to Miami. And that changes everything.

I’ll be short and sweet: D’Eriq King will compete at QB in Miami in 2020 and his mix of playful wit, running skills and big-play skills in both facets of the character make for a transformative character Miami offense that lately moribund and was just bad.

That is my take on the 2019 Miami QBs. Agree? Disagree?