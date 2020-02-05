2019 first round pick exposed for headbutting

John Beecher, Boston Bruins 2019’s first choice, earned a headbutt lock last weekend.

In the game on February 1 between the University of Michigan and the US state of Ohio, the 30th overall winner of the Boston Bruins in the NHL Entry Draft 2019 was proven to have one major and game error. The Big Ten announced an additional game suspension on Monday.

John Beecher seems to have a future with the Boston Bruins. Since signing with the team, he’s been impressed with his positional awareness and looks like he just didn’t have the opportunity last year to be behind an elite USNTDP group of centers.

Boston Bruins fans will no doubt have two different views on this sensational event. Some will find it very positive and claim that Beecher plays with intensity and aggression and that it is exactly the spark that the Bruins need.

Others will be less positive about the incident and point out that Beecher has a lot to do before he makes it to the NHL.

Personally, I see it as a bit of both. The future of the Boston Bruins is likely to be determined by both John Beecher and Trent Frederic. Both have mean streaks and slightly aggressive tendencies. This is not always a bad thing, but a good player knows when to control his temper.

He also knows how to catch these emotions and trigger them on the opponent in a way that does the right harm, like landing a well-timed hit to shift the momentum or turn it into a punch!

It is reasonable to see a headache incident poorly, regardless of whether you enjoy playing ice hockey.

This kind of behavior doesn’t matter in our game, and although I haven’t seen any footage from the incident yet, it must have been pretty blatant if the league granted John Beecher a one-off ban in addition to the game’s misconduct.

We may never know if something was said or if it was pure heat and a teen overreacted. The end of the day is no excuse, but it explains Beecher’s actions.

Hopefully he can learn a lesson from it and the Boston Bruins don’t think it is for him. In the first round he has certain expectations for his shoulders and it would be foolish if some bad decisions would harm his NHL future.