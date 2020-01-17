2013 NHL Entry Draft: Where Are They Now?

As the 2013 NHL Draft crosses its sixth anniversary during the 2019 offseason, let’s take a look at the top choices to see how their careers are progressing. So, did the top 10 picks meet expectations or have they struggled to establish themselves in the NHL?

Note: The 2013 draft took place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, and took place entirely on June 30 due to the shorter season.

# 1. Nathan MacKinnon – Colorado Avalanche

Before the draft, there was a big debate over the player the Colorado Avalanche should take with his first overall pick. With three top attackers and a potential franchise defender available, there didn’t seem to be a bad choice on the board. Ultimately, the Avalanche selected Nathan MacKinnon and since then has reaped the fruits of its success.

Despite the high expectations of being the first choice in total, Nathan MacKinnon has managed to overcome even the wildest dreams of the Colorado Avalanche. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

During his rookie season in 2013-2014, MacKinnon helped lead the Avalanche to a divisional championship en route to winning the Calder Memorial Trophy. After suffering a 2014-2015 season full of injuries, he returned to form with a poor Avalanche team, scoring more than 50 points in two consecutive seasons. Then, he had a second year of breakout in 2017-2018, posting 97 points while bringing his team to the playoffs and receiving a nomination for the Hart Memorial Trophy.

The future is bright for MacKinnon and the Avalanche. Despite their difficulties in previous years, it seems that the franchise has built a solid core of young talents around their superstar. After raising his team for a surprise run in the 2018 playoffs and a visit to the second round in 2019, this could be the start for one of the best talents in the NHL.

# 2. Aleksander Barkov – Florida Panthers

As the second overall pick in 2013, expectations were high as to what Aleksander Barkov would become for the Florida Panthers. Prior to the repechage, Barkov produced at a high rate as a teenager in the Finnish professional league, SM-liiga. With his impressive experience playing against professionals, it was clear that Barkov could become a front line center for the Panthers and he had the potential to develop into a true NHL star.

Although he is considered a small black horse entering the draft, Aleksander Barkov has become a real star with the Florida Panthers. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In his first six years in the NHL, Barkov became one of the best players in his job. Despite injuries, he has accumulated four consecutive 50-point seasons, including a career year in 2018-2019 where he scored 35 goals and 96 points en route to winning the 2019 Lady Bing Award.

With a young core of talented players around him in Florida, everything is in place for Barkov to benefit from this decisive year. If he can stay healthy, the new Panthers captain could take the next step and lead his team to their first playoff victory in almost two decades.

# 3. Jonathan Drouin – Tampa Bay Eclair

After starting the shortened lockout season 7-1-0, the Tampa Bay Lightning collapsed on the stretch, which cost head coach Guy Boucher his job and won the team with the third choice. Despite an obvious need for a high-end right-hander to team up with Victor Hedman, the Lightning couldn’t resist Jonathan Drouin’s scoring ability and picked the third star of the Halifax Mooseheads overall.

With a core of top players already in place, Drouin had the potential to have an instant impact with Lightning. However, he was sent back to Halifax at the start of the 2013-2014 season to work on his game and could never find a base consistent with the franchise. This resulted in scratches, misuse and commercial demand from the young attackers.

After three contested seasons with the Lightning, Drouin was traded to the Montreal Canadiens for defender Mikhail Sergachev. Although Sergachev had an immediate impact with the Lightning as a rookie, Drouin struggled extensively in Montreal, scoring only 13 goals.

After a controversial career in Tampa Bay, Jonathan Drouin was traded to the Montreal Canadiens during the 2017 offseason. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Of everyone in the NHL, Drouin has arguably the greatest untapped potential. He has the natural talent to become a true star in the league, but he has to combine intangibles with a constant level of night effort. If he puts it all together, Canadians will have the next face of their franchise.

# 4. Seth Jones – Nashville Predators

Before the draft, many considered Seth Jones the best player available because of his size, strength and rare talent for a defensive perspective. As CBS Sports noted in their final lead ranking:

He thinks the game at an elite level, has added more offense to his high-end defensive game, he skates well and sometimes has the ability to take over a game… This is the best story of the draft , but more importantly, he is the best player.

Even though he was considered by many to be the best player in the draft, Jones would fall ahead of the Nashville Predators with the fourth choice overall. Despite their need for offensive firepower, Nashville could not get past a solid defender in the top four, choosing to add it to their already impressive blue line.

After several years of development, Nashville traded Jones to the Columbus Blue Jackets for the Ryan Johansen center to meet their need for a truly number one center.

Although he was the best defenseman in the 2013 draft, Seth Jones was traded to the Columbus Blue Jackets, where he quickly established himself as a true leading defender. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Since the trade, Jones has become a leading defender for the Blue Jackets, reaching the full potential that many saw in him on the draft day. Johansen was not left out for the Predators either, so it became a perfect example of a hockey profession.

# 5. Elias Lindholm – Carolina Hurricanes

As the fifth overall choice in a very talented project, there were high expectations for Elias Lindholm’s career. Things started quickly for the young striker, when he was part of the Hurricanes 2013-2014 opening night training at the age of 18 and became the youngest player born in Sweden to score a goal in the NHL this same season.

After a quick start to his career, Elias Lindholm largely stalled in Caroline, failing to cross the 20 goal mark. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After that great start, Lindholm was just… there for Carolina. Its production was stable, but its statistics lacked the wow factor that you would expect from a high choice. He has averaged 40 to 45 points each season with the Hurricanes, but has never managed to overshadow the 20 goal mark.

With this lack of high-end production, Lindholm was finally traded to the Calgary Flames with Noah Hanifin in a huge deal that brought Dougie Hamilton to the Hurricanes. After acquiring it, the Flames granted him an unexpected $ 29.1 million extension over six years.

The change of scenery was good for Lindholm as he produced a career season in Calgary. With 27 goals and 78 points in 2018-19, he proved that his best hockey could still be ahead of him.

# 6. Sean Monahan – Calgary Flames

There is no doubt that Sean Monahan was a star in the creation of the Flames. After scoring 20 goals in her rookie breakout season, Monahan did not look back statistically. He scored at least 20 goals in each of his first three seasons in Calgary, while breaking the 30-goal mark in his second year in the NHL.

His solid play was quickly rewarded by the Flames, who signed Monahan for a huge seven-year contract in 2016, tying the future of the franchise to the young striker. He rewarded this contract extension by posting 27 goals and 58 points in 2016-2017 and 31 goals (then a career high) and 64 points in 2017-2018.

Few players had an immediate impact on their team as Sean Monahan for the Calgary Flames. His incredible play was rewarded with a seven-year contract extension in 2016. (Sergei Belski-USA TODAY Sports)

Monahan continued this season with a 34-goal, 84-point campaign in 2018-2019 that helped lead the Flames to the top of the Western Conference. Even with some playoff difficulties, he should be one of the faces of hockey for Calgary.

#seven. Nurse Darnell – Edmonton Oilers

After securing first overall in three consecutive draft, the Edmonton Oilers found themselves in unusual territory with seventh choice in 2013. It was clear that the team had to tackle their weak defensive core with this selection, having taken three highly qualified attackers in previous years, they therefore selected one of the best defenders available in Darnell Nurse.

After a slow career start, Darnell Nurse found his defensive game in the 2018-19 season and appears to be the defender of the future the Oilers needed. (Perry Nelson-USA TODAY Sports)

It was not until the 2015-2016 season that Nurse could get a full-time taste of the NHL, and even though his game was far from refined at the start, he has experienced constant development over the past three seasons. 2017-18 stood out in particular, where he scored 26 points in 82 games with an average of about 22 minutes of ice time each night.

As THW’s Rob Soria said about Nurse:

Believe it or not, he has anchored the Oilers backend this season and that anyone who even suggested that a possibility after last season would have been laughable… and yet here we are.

His solid game continued in 2018-19, with Nurse scoring 10 goals and 41 points. If this development continues, the Oilers may have found a young safety net they badly need for their defense.

# 8. Rasmus Ristolainen – Buffalo Sabers

As a defender of great talent and great body, Rasmus Ristolainen was clearly interested in the 2013 project. Many considered him the second best draft defender behind Jones because he had the size and skills to have an immediate impact in the NHL. There was some speculation that he might come out of the top 10, but the Buffalo Sabers decided to take him eighth overall in the hopes that he would become a high-end defender.

Using his size and strength, Rasmus Ristolainen had an immediate impact on the Sabers’ blue line. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

It took Ristolainen a few seasons to become his NHL game, but he got there in 2015-2016. That season, he scored nine goals and 41 points while totaling 25 minutes of ice time. This workload was rewarded by Buffalo, who signed it for a six-year extension of $ 32.4 million during the off-season. Since then, he has been a real workhorse for the Sabers, posting at least 40 points each year while averaging more than 26 minutes per game.

There is no doubt that Ristolainen has been as good as the Sabers have claimed in their first six seasons. No doubt, if he were part of a more productive team, his statistics would be more impressive. With that in mind, there are a lot of positives to build on so far, and he looks set to have a successful career in Buffalo.

# 9. Bo Horvat – Vancouver Canucks (via Devils)

Sometimes the story of a player’s acquisition can dictate that player’s career perception no matter what they are capable of producing on the ice. Many expected this to be the case with Bo Horvat, who the Vancouver Canucks selected with the ninth overall pick, acquired by sending their goalkeeper of the future, Cory Schneider, to the New Jersey Devils.

While the situation regarding his acquisition was controversial, Bo Horvat was able to become a better scenario player for the Canucks. (Anne-Marie Sorvin-USA TODAY Sports)

However, six years after this successful business, Horvat has managed to carve out its own history with the Canucks despite the enormous cost to acquire it. In good health, Horvat had a fantastic success, scoring 20 goals and 52 points in the 2016-2017 season, 22 goals and 44 points in the 2017-2018 injury-shortened campaign, and 27 goals and 61 points in career in 2018-19.

While the loss of Schneider hurt Canuck fans in the short term, the production of Horvat made the loss more bearable. He has the potential not only to be the team’s top scorer, but also a true leader on and off the ice. To top it off, he was named captain of Vancouver at the start of the 2019-2020 season, making him one of the faces of the future of the franchise.

#ten. Valeri Nichushkin – Dallas Stars

Although considered one of the top five attacking players, Valeri Nichushkin fell in the provisional rankings due to the uncertainty surrounding the “Russian factor”, which has dragged great players into the past. Despite this, the Dallas Stars decided that his talents were worth the risk and selected him with the tenth choice in total.

Even with a high-end attacking cap, Nichushkin could never fully find his game in Dallas. In his rookie year, he scored 14 goals and 34 points in 79 games. He was largely sidelined from the ice due to injuries the following season, and then continued with a somewhat disappointing 29-point campaign in 2015-16.

After a quarrel that ended with his return to Russia to play in the KHL, Valeri Nichushkin returned to play for the Dallas Stars during the 2018 offseason. (Valeri Nichushkin. Photo: DalStars9 WikiMedia)

After this controversial season, Nichushkin decided to leave the Stars and return to Russia to play for CSKA Moscow KHL for two years. Although it is not clear whether he would play in the NHL again, he signed a two-year off-season 2018 contract that brought him back to the team that drafted him.

Nichushkin’s return was not pleasant, however. In 2018-19, he scored no goals and 10 points and was later bought by the Stars. He then signed a one-year contract with the Avalanche, where he was able to carve out a niche role consistent with the franchise

The 2013 project was a mixed bag

Overall, the top 10 picks in the 2013 draft were a bit mixed. For some, their selections were a complete whiff, the player leaving the franchise in no time. For others, the project has proven to be transformative, with players defining the franchise selected from the top 10 choices.