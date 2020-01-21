The 2010 NHL Entry Draft is notable for having produced many of the current NHL elites, including Tyler Seguin and Taylor Hall, who were selected first and second respectively.

Many of the brightest players in the NHL, including Devil Taylor Hall, came out of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft (Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports)

It is also remarkable to have 11 players of American origin drafted in the first round. Perhaps even more interesting, it should be noted that each player who was drafted in the first round appeared in at least one NHL game.

However, just because every player has qualified for at least one league tournament does not mean there are no guys from that round and others who did not meet expectations and who have been forgotten. Here are five of them.

Alexander Burmistrov: Atlanta Thrashers, eighth overall

Alexander Burmistrov could have been the next Pavel Datsyuk.

The Russian possessed an abundance of skills, including the ability to play, an adept offensive instinct and a penchant for creating offensive chances for his seemingly breathless teammates. Add to that his soft hands and agility and you can see why the Atlanta Thrashers were so eager to grab the center – which had just had a 65 point season with the OHL Barrie Colts – in eighth place .

Burmistrov made Thrashers, a weak team at the time, without ever playing an AHL game. In his 2010-11 rookie season – the last of the Thrashers in The Big Peach before being bought by True North and moving to Winnipeg that spring – Burmistrov collected 20 modest points in 74 games, but put opponents in alert with goals like that dazzling. below.

In his first season with the Winnipeg Jets, Burmistrov improved his points total to 28, including 13 goals. As he seemed to be getting in shape, things got going faster.

Burmistrov’s attitude and sense of law cast a shadow on his talent. In 2012-13, his relationship with the then-head coach of the Jets, Claude Noel, deteriorated. Burmistrov was bitter with Noel for a number of reasons, including that the coach sent him to the AHL’s St. John’s IceCaps following the 2012 NHL lockout instead of letting him return to Russia , where he could earn more money. In addition, the 21-year-old was irritated that veteran Olli Jokinen would get more playing time and be relegated to the fourth row and shots on goal.

After the season shortened by lockout – in which he collected only 10 points in 44 games – Burmistrov rebounded in his home country and played the following two seasons with KHL Kazan. However, in July 2015, when Noel was fired and replaced by Paul Maurice, Burmistrov returned to Winnipeg.

Burmistrov returned to the Jets after two years in the KHL, but it was not a very productive meeting. Photo: Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports

His second go-around with the Jets, however, was a disappointment. In 2015-2016, he collected 21 points and in 2016-2017, he had only two assists in 23 games before being waived and claimed by the Arizona Coyotes.

In 2017, Burmistrov – now a marginal player rather than an exciting prospect – signed a one-year deal with the Vancouver Canucks. He played 24 games there before “withdrawing” from the NHL on Christmas Eve and returning to Russia, likely never to return to North America.

Burmistrov started the 2018-19 season with Kazan. After difficulties, he was traded to Salavat Yulaev Ufa and is now in his second season with the team, alongside other NHL alumni Linus Omark and Nikita Soshnikov.

Quinton Howden: Florida Panthers, 25th overall

Winnipegger Quinton Howden was selected by the Panthers after a 65 point season for the WHL Moose Jaw Warriors. Large body hockey player was praised by Hockey’s Future for “excellent speed and agility”, “above average shooting and touching” and puck handling skills that “allow him to avoid defenders and distribute the washer effectively. “

Howden had a very productive junior career, but could not translate that into success with the Florida Panthers. (Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports)

After being drafted, Howden returned to the Western League for another two very successful years, totaling 79 and 65 points respectively, before becoming a professional in the 2012-13 season and playing all year for the San Antonio Rampage. There, he scored 30 promising points in 57 games.

However, like countless others, the production and skills he teased in junior and AHL never really translated into success in the league. In 92 games with the Panthers over three seasons, he has only produced 17 points and has played mostly inferior roles.

On July 1, 2016, Howden signed a one-year bilateral contract with his hometown of the Winnipeg Jets. However, he only played five games with the team in 2016-2017 and was deemed useless. He spent most of the year with the Manitoba Moose, scoring 24 points in 58 games.

Howden signed with the Winnipeg Jets after leaving the Panthers, but was short-lived and unprecedented. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

After not receiving an offer from the Jets after the season, Howden signed with KHL Dinamo Minsk, where he played in 2017-18 and 2018-19.

He started 2019-2020 by playing 37 games for Nizhny Novgorod Torpedo, but is now a member of Podolsk Vityaz.

Mark Visentin: Phoenix Coyotes, 27th overall

It is true that each player selected in the first round in 2010 has played at least one game in the NHL. Mark Visentin played exactly one.

A start on April 12, 2014 was the only taste of the NHL fold that the Watertown, Ont. Product would get in its tumultuous career.

Visentin in his time with the Niagara IceDogs, wearing his Canadian mask. (Terry Wilson / OHL images)

Vistentin supported the OHL Niagara IceDogs for four seasons between 2008-2009 and 2011-2012, recording 89 victories in that period. His 2010-11 and 2011-12 seasons were his best: he set a combined record 60-18-8 and 14 shutouts in those two years. For this reason, he has been ranked among the best goalkeepers in North America.

Visentin also assisted Canada at the 2011 and 2012 World Junior Hockey Championships, but is best known for scoring five goals in the third period of the 2011 gold medal game in a collapsed late game episode against Russia.

Visentin has been tracked down by injuries throughout his career. He injured his ankle during the 2014-2015 Coyotes training camp and was forced to undergo end-of-season surgery. This led the Coyotes not to offer him a qualifying offer.

Visentin then signed with the Rockford IceHogs, the Chicago Blackhawks’ AHL affiliate. In 2015-2016, he suffered another ankle injury which, once again, required end-of-season surgery.

Vistentin’s professional career was roughly kaput thereafter, but dubious ends continued to harass him. In his last professional match – a single appearance with the Austrian League Szekeshfehervar Alba Volan HC in 2017 – he allowed five goals on 20 shots. After that match, his contract was terminated due to another injury.

Ludvig Rensfeldt: Chicago Blackhawks, 35th overall

Ludvig Rensfeldt was chosen by the Blackhawks following their first Stanley Cup victory since 1961.

Just before their three Dynastic Cups in six consecutive years, the Blackhawks played with Rensfeldt, whom Rotoworld called “an inconsistent player at this point in his career,” who could become “one of the top six forwards in the NHL who can average a point a game, “or” bomb completely. “

Rensfeldt was one of Timra IK’s alternate captains last season.

It was the last: the Swede never adapted to the Blackhawks or any other professional team in North America. He played a junior hockey season with the Sarnia Sting in 2011-2012, totaling 43 points in 53 games, then returned to Sweden.

The winger never returned to North America, opting instead for a career in his country of origin. He played with the Malmo Redwings for two seasons after his junior stint, then four years for Rogle BK.

He was then the acting captain of the Timra IK captain in 2018-19 before playing with Orebro HK this season.

Fortunately for the Blackhawks, they were so powerful in the first half of the 2010s that they could afford to burn a pick on Rensfeldt.

Curtis Hamilton: Edmonton Oilers, 48th overall

Curtis Hamilton has played 208 games with the Oklahoma City Barons in four seasons. (Steven Christy / OKC Barons)

Like Visentin, Curtis Hamilton also played one game in the NHL.

After playing four full seasons with the Saskatoon Blades – the last of which was an 82-point campaign – and representing Canada at the 2011 World Junior Hockey Championships in Kelowna, British Columbia. The product seemed ready to pop and translate his skills as a striker to a consistent role in the NHL.

The left winger, however, spent the next four seasons with the Oklahoma City barons, even as the Oilers languished at the bottom of the Pacific Northwest divisions.

Like Visentin, Hamilton had to undergo surgery after a serious injury, a knee injury he suffered during the 2013 Calder Cup playoffs. In 2014-2015, he qualified for his only game in the NHL and was deemed useless (but fought).

After 2015, he made his way abroad and has since played for six teams. He is currently a member of the Belfast Giants of the British Elite Ice Hockey League.

Honorable Mentions: Brett Bulmer, Sebastian Wannstrom, Brock Beukeboom