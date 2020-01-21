It is difficult to overlook the fact that many chronic diseases can be controlled, reduced or even reversed by switching to a whole-food diet based on plants. Scientific research shows that a plant-based diet can reduce the risk of many chronic diseases such as type 2 diabetes, heart disease, certain types of cancer and other serious diseases.

And even without worrying about the bigger problems, a plant-based diet can improve your internal and external well-being. Whether you are fully vegetarian or vegan, or just want to make an effort to include more plant-based foods in your diet, it is a good idea to put the products in the foreground. People say that they have more energy, more exercise, and overall improvement in their health as soon as they switch to a plant-based lifestyle.

What is a plant-based diet?

Whole foods based on plants are actually fairly straightforward. Whole foods are natural foods that are not processed extensively. This means that the ingredients are whole, not refined or minimally refined. Plant-based foods, as the name suggests, are foods that come from plants and contain no animal ingredients. So no meat, milk, eggs or honey. And no long lists of ingredients or unspeakable additives.

Everyone, from Beyoncé and Jay Z to Tom Brady and Gisele, jump on the train so you are in good company! Here are 20 recipes to get this plant-based diet going.

