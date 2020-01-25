Two teenagers from Utah and Alabama have killed their mothers and siblings in separate incidents, leaving their communities shocked in cases that appear unrelated.

The massacres in Utah took place on January 17 and were the first in nearly two decades for Grantsville, which has 11,000 residents. A few days later, on January 22, the Alabama boy was charged with targeting his family members.

Here’s what we know:

Alabama teenager reportedly killed mother and brothers, then went to school

An Alabama teenager reportedly killed his mother and 13-year-old twin brothers this week before going to school, authorities said.

Landon Durham, 16, faces a murder charge after the three men were found stabbed to death in a house in Munford on Tuesday, said the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office. He was charged as an adult.

The victims have been identified as Holli Christina Durham, 36; and Branson and Baron Durham, both 13.

The suspect allegedly killed them Tuesday morning before going to school, said Talladega district attorney Steve Giddens. He was arrested Wednesday morning in a store without incident, reported WBRC, a subsidiary of CNN.

Authorities have not disclosed a reason for the killings. It is not known if Durham has a lawyer.

Utah suspect missed school to kill mom and siblings, police say

In Utah, a 16-year-old dropped out of school and killed his mother and three siblings on January 17 as each one returned home, officials said this week.

Colin Jeffrey Haynie is charged as an adult in the murders with the attempted murder of his father, prosecutors said on Wednesday. He faces four counts of aggravated murder and one count of attempted aggravated murder.

Haynie shot her mother and sister multiple times as they were returning home around 1 p.m., Tooele County prosecutor Scott Broadhead said. Consuelo Alejandra Haynie, 52, picked up Maylan, 12, at school and the suspect opened fire on entering the house, authorities said.

He then shot his sister Alexis, 15, several times after he returned from school, and later in the afternoon, killed his brother Mathew, 14, according to the charge sheet.

“The victims all had gunshot wounds to the head, neck and / or shoulders,” said the document.

At around 6:15 p.m., when his father returned home, he was shot in the leg before the victim dominated the adolescent, authorities said. “It happened over a five hour period, room by room by room,” said Broadhead.

A neighbor came to the home, called 911, and took the father and the suspect to the hospital. The teen confessed to the murders during the call and was arrested in hospital, said Broadhead.

The adolescent does not have a lawyer. His first appearance in court is Monday.