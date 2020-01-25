2 people killed in explosion at Houston manufacturer that rocked town and damaged homes

Two people were killed in a Friday morning explosion at a manufacturing facility in northwest Houston, police said – an explosion rocked much of the city, damaged buildings up to half a mile and left some residents at least temporarily displaced.

The explosion rocked Watson Grinding and Manufacturing at around 4:15 a.m. (5:15 a.m.ET), ripping apart several structures while sending debris and shock waves much farther, knocking back some homes close to their foundations, said officials.

“It is, in essence, a disaster area at the moment,” said Houston police chief Art Acevedo about an area about 18 miles northwest of downtown.

An investigation into the causes of the explosion is underway and could take months, said Acevedo.

The two men who died in the explosion were Frank Flores and Gerardo Castorena, both employees of the company, said Houston fire chief Samuel Pena.

Pena said Friday evening that 214 homes had been damaged in one way or another and, according to a rough estimate, around 50 have been destroyed.

Responding to reports that the explosion was caused by propylene gas, a fire department spokeswoman told CNN Friday afternoon, “We don’t know that propylene caused the explosion, but only that tanks propylene are on site and were involved in the explosion and fire. “

The debris field is so widespread – authorities estimate it to be between a quarter of a mile and a mile – that police have asked residents to help with a potentially grim task: looking for human remains and other debris in their yards and on the roofs.

“Look for any debris, all parts of the body, anything that may be related,” and call the police if anything is found, said Acevedo.

In addition to those killed, firefighters took two people to the hospital and 18 people went to the hospital on their own, Houston mayor Sylvester Turner said Friday evening. None of the injuries were fatal, he said.

Many more lives could have been lost if the explosion had occurred two hours later, when more workers would have been in the building, said Turner.

“In this sense, we are very, very fortunate,” said Turner.

Explosion caused damage from a distance

A fireball rose from the scene after the explosion, the video posted on Twitter seems to show. The distant images were taken by a camera mounted on a window of the house.

“I live downtown,” said Pena, “and I felt it throughout downtown.”

The company is in a band of industrial and commercial companies, surrounded to the west and east by houses. The closest neighborhoods, Westbranch and Carverdale, were the most severely damaged, said Acevedo.

Damages to the homes included broken windows and doors and, in at least one case, a collapsed ceiling, reported CNN affiliates.

“The whole ceiling is down,” said a KTRK resident about her house.

“I thought the house may have been struck by lightning. And then I realized there was no storm, ”said the resident to KTRK.

Mark Brady, who lives about half a mile from the manufacturing company, told CNN KPRC affiliate that the explosion “put us all out of our beds.”

“It broke through all the windows of our house. He blew up everyone’s garage door here… and closer to the explosion here, he blew up people’s roofs and walls, ”he said.

Pro Tem Mayor Dave Martin said the city is working with various agencies to help move people to temporary housing.

“Many of the houses in the area will not be habitable for several weeks,” said Martin.

US representative Sheila Jackson Lee, who represents the region, said Friday evening that she had contacted the Federal Emergency Management Agency regarding the possibility of federal assistance.

“There are families behind this devastation who are devastated,” she said.

Firefighters waited for small fires to go out before exploring the explosion site

Some small fires were still burning hours after the explosion, and firefighters let them go out on their own before thoroughly searching the site, said Pena.

Earlier, propylene gas leaked from a tank at the facility after the explosion, but the teams eventually stopped it, he said. A hazardous materials team monitors air quality, said Pena.

“We have no concerns about the quality of the air we breathe,” said Pena.

Firefighters inspectors are collecting information on the company’s full inventory of chemicals and the business owner has cooperated in the investigation, officials said.

US Occupational Safety and Health Administration online records show that the company was fined in 2013 for a serious offense related to the control of hazardous energy.

Cy-Fair Fire Service search and rescue helped after the explosion and posted photos on Twitter showing the destruction caused by the explosion.

Propylene is a colorless, flammable and pungent petroleum-based gas. It is most often used to make polypropylene, a kind of plastic used in household products, take-out meal containers in medicine bottles and in automotive, industrial and textile products. Similar to propane, it burns hotter and can be used as a combustible gas and to produce acetone.

Temporary shelter has been opened for people whose homes have been damaged

A local church served as a temporary shelter “for anyone we may have to evacuate from their home due to damage,” said Pena. On Friday afternoon, firefighters tweeted that 48 people were staying there and the Red Cross set up a shelter for the night in another church.

Police cut off access to damaged Westbranch and Carverdale neighborhoods on Friday in hopes of repelling potential looters.

But residents with ID were allowed to enter the areas on Friday afternoon, said Acevedo.

“We want people to come back (in part) because we want people to board” in their damaged homes, said the police chief.

At least two neighboring schools have closed for the day.

Area school district, Spring Branch ISD, said on Twitter that for sessional schools, this “will keep all students indoors today as air quality in the area continues to be monitored.” “.