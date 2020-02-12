2 patients in Russia with COVID-19 have fully recovered

MOSCOW – Two Chinese nationals who were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Russia last month have fully recovered from the disease and were released from hospitals this week, officials said.

A tourist from China who was hospitalized in the Zabaykalye region in eastern Siberia was discharged on Wednesday after a series of tests showed that he was no longer infected. He is “completely healthy and not a danger to those around him,” said local health officials.

On Tuesday, a hospital in the Tyumen region in western Siberia dismissed a female student who also received COVID-19. Both patients, officials said, suffered from a mild form of the disease.

Russia reported two confirmed cases on January 31. Since the outbreak of the corona virus, the country’s government has stopped most of its air traffic to China. All trains connecting Russia with China and North Korea have been suspended and the Russian land border with China and Mongolia has been closed.

Moscow has temporarily stopped issuing work visas to Chinese citizens and Chinese students who have left for the Lunar New Year holiday have been asked not to resume their studies at Russian universities until 1 March.

Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said last week that Russia might deport foreign nationals infected with the virus.

